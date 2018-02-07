Jordan Spieth on newest bobblehead: 'Reminds me of a pretty special time'

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Jordan Spieth’s bobblehead collection in growing.

This year’s Spieth bobblehead, which will be given to the first 5,000 fans Thursday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, features a distinct addition.

“The addition of a trophy is nice,” said Spieth, the defending champion of this event.

Spieth said the bobblehead reminds him of last year’s winning moment.

“This is such a unique trophy and to be able to kind of have this here, it just reminds me of a pretty special time,” Spieth said. “The 18th green last year here was one of a few moments that are up there at the top of mine in golf and so it’s cool to see. … It’s fun to kind of see kids bring them up and ask to get them signed and I’m like, ‘Where do you sign the thing?’ But end up going on the bottom.

“But yeah, it’s pretty amazing after going to baseball games growing up on bobble head night and whatever to have one and now a few of my own, it’s kind of bizarre.”

Spieth added that this year’s bobblehead almost featured his caddie, Michael Greller, as well.

“We were going to throw Michael in on it and then he didn’t really like the idea,” Spieth said. “He thought he would get made fun of by his friends. But this one’s really cool.”