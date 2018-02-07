The Forecaddie: DIRECTV broadcasting Pebble Beach in 4K HDR

The Forecaddie is regretting his cable subscription upon hearing that DIRECTV is broadcasting the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 4K HDR.

Having seen The Masters in 4K UHD The Man Out Front thinks the more refined HDR technology, when combined with scenes from a sunny Monterey Peninsula, will make this sensational viewing.

The HDR is a key upgrade, as UHD coverage seemed to slightly wash out golf course green in mid-day light. Yes, TMOF is nitpicking here, but with 10-bit color depth and 60 frames per second, the pictures will be amazing.

Exclusive coverage features the seventh, 17th and 18th holes, with DIRECTV including multiple channels and an interactive app featuring stats, scores and player bio information.

The Forecaddie is especially jealous of the four-screen-in-one mix channel where you never miss a shot and frankly, never have reason to leave the couch.

Here’s what you need to know:

DIRECTV 4K channel 105 – 4K broadcasts (All times Eastern):

Thursday – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday – 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

DIRECTV HD channels:



701 Mix channel – four screens in one

702 Network simulcast – Golf Channel (Thurs.-Fri.) & CBS (Sat.-Sun.)

703 Featured group – Follow select groups of golfers shot-by-shot.

704 Launch pad – Watch multi-angled coverage of the long drives.

705 ShotLink® Channel – Get a data-intensive look at the tournament.

The rest of us will have to settle for HD coverage on Golf Channel Thursday and Friday from 3-6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 2-3:30 p.m.

CBS coverage is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.