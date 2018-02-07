Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth join Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson as the headline pairings for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Johnson and Spieth go off at 11:22 a.m. Eastern Thursday at Spyglass Hill. On Friday, they will tee off at 1:01 p.m. at Monterey Peninsula Country Club. Saturday, they go at 12:21 p.m. at Pebble Beach.

Mickelson has won this event four times, but McIlroy has never played in it. Meanwhile, Johnson (2009, ’01) and Spieth (2017) have three AT&T victories combined.

Mickelson and McIlroy begin their weekend Thursday at 11:55 a.m. at Spyglass Hill. It continued Friday at 11:11 p.m. at Monterey Peninsula and Saturday at 12:54 p.m. at Pebble Beach.

Johnson’s pro-am partner once again is NHL great Wayne Gretzky, the grandfather to his two sons. Spieth is teamed up with country music performer Jake Owen. McIlroy will be playing with his dad, Gerry, in the pro-am competition. The two have teamed up the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Mickelson will be playing with Jimmy Dunne III, an investment banker.