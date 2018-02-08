The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am continues Friday across three iconic golf courses. Here are the tee times and pairings are for Round 2.

This event, which includes notable celebrities like Bill Murray and Toby Keith, hosts a 54-hole cut, with the low 60 scores and ties playing the final round at Pebble Beach Sunday.

Don’t forget to follow all the action with our live AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am blog.

All times Eastern.

TV coverage

Friday: Golf Channel, 3-6 p.m.

Saturday: Golf Channel, 2-3:30 p.m.; CBS: 4- 7 p.m.

Sunday: Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.; CBS: 3-7 p.m.

Round 2 Tee Times

Pebble Beach Golf Links

11:00 a.m. – No. 1: Charlie Beljan, Chesson Hadley, No. 10: Ryan Blaum, Cameron Percy

11:11 a.m. – No. 1: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Shane Lowry, No. 10: Pat Perez, Vaughn Taylor

11:22 a.m. – No. 1: Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, No. 10: Derek Ernst, Charley Hoffman

11:33 a.m. – No. 1. Sean O’Hair, David Duval, No. 10. Martin Piller, Roberto Díaz

11:44 a.m. – No. 1: Andrew Putnam, Nate Lashley, No. 10: Talor Gooch, Nicholas Lindheim

11:55 a.m. – No. 1: Chris Kirk, Matt Every, No. 10: Tyrone Van Aswegen, Dominic Bozzelli

12:06 p.m. – No. 1: Russell Henley, Rod Pampling, No. 10: K.J. Choi, Brian Stuard

12:17 p.m. – No. 1: Jason Bohn, Ben Martin, No. 10: Brandon Harkins, David Solomon

12:28 p.m. – No. 1: Aaron Wise, Adam Schenk, No. 10: Matt Atkins, Ethan Tracy

12:39 p.m. – No. 1: Eric Axley, Rory Sabbatini, No. 10: Richy Werenski, Steve Wheatcroft

12:50 p.m. – No. 1: Bubba Watson, Aaron Baddeley, No. 10: Greg Chalmers, Peter Malnati

1:01 a.m. – No. 1: Bryson DeChambeau, Jim Herman, No. 10: Jonas Blixt, Padraig Harrington

1:12 a.m. – No. 1: Bronson Burgoon, Ben Silverman, No. 10: Corey Conners, Seamus Power

Spyglass Hill Golf Course

11:00 a.m. – No. 1 Tyler Duncan, George McNeill, No. 10: Matt Jones, Chez Reavie

11:11 a.m. – No. 1: Nick Taylor, Grayson Murray, No. 10: Stewart Cink, Austin Cook

11:22 a.m. – No. 1 Billy Hurley III, Troy Merritt, No. 10: Tim Herron, David Hearn

11:33 a.m. – No.1: Conrad Shindler , Joel Dahmen, No. 10: Scott Stallings, Cameron Tringale

11:44 a.m. – No. 1: Stephan Jaeger, J.T. Poston, No. 10: Rick Lamb, Denny McCarthy

11:55 a.m. – No. 1: Jonathan Byrd, Derek Fathauer, No. 10: Johnson Wagner, Ricky Barnes

12:06 p.m. – No. 1: Brendon de Jonge, Branden Grace, No. 10: Ryan Armour, Fabián Gómez

12:17 p.m. – No. 1: Ted Potter, Jr., Scott Piercy, No. 10: J.B. Holmes, Vijay Singh

12:28 p.m. – No. 1: Brice Garnett, Lanto Griffin, No. 10: Rob Oppenheim, Tom Hoge

12:39 p.m. – No. 1: Robert Garrigus, Robert Streb, No. 10: J.J. Henry, Scott Brown

12:50 p.m. – No. 1: Patrick Reed, Paul Casey, No. 10: Graeme McDowell, Sangmoon Bae

1:01 p.m. – No. 1: Ángel Cabrera, Ben Crane. No. 10: Beau Hossler, Cameron Davis

1:12 a.m. – No. 1: Zecheng Dou, Xinjun Zhang, No. 10: Brett Stegmaier, Sam Ryder

Monterey Peninsula Country Club

11:00 a.m. – No. 1: James Hahn, Alex Cejka, No. 10: Colt Knost, Gary Woodland

11:11 a.m. – No. 1: Brandt Snedeker, Matt Kuchar, No. 10: Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy

11:22 a.m. – No. 1: Kevin Chappell, Kevin Kisner, No. 10: D.A. Points, Chris Stroud

11:33 a.m. – No. 1: Ken Duke, Luke Donald, No. 10: Hunter Mahan, Will Zalatoris

11:44 a.m. – No. 1: Maverick McNealy, Paul Dunne, No. 10: Jonathan Randolph, Trey Mullinax

11:55 a.m. – No. 1: Daniel Summerhays, Shawn Stefani, No. 10: Zac Blair, Jason Kokrak

12:06 p.m. – No. 1: Russell Knox, Jimmy Walker, No. 10: Adam Scott, Nick Watney

12:17 p.m. – No. 1: Cody Gribble, Stuart Appleby, No. 10: Mac Hughes, Kevin Na

12:28 p.m. – No. 1: Kyle Thompson, Julian Suri, No. 10: Peter Jacobsen, Kelly Kraft

12:39 p.m. – No. 1: Ernie Els, Mike Weir, No. 10: Jerry Kelly, Kevin Streelman

12:50 p.m.- No. 1: Jason Day, William McGirt, No. 10: Brian Gay, Steve Stricker

1:01 p.m. – No. 1: Patrick Rodgers, Billy Horschel, No. 10: Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth

1:12 p.m. – No. 1: Andrew Yun, Sam Saunders, No. 10: Keith Mitchell, Tom Lovelady