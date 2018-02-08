The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am continues Friday across three iconic golf courses. Here are the tee times and pairings are for Round 2.
This event, which includes notable celebrities like Bill Murray and Toby Keith, hosts a 54-hole cut, with the low 60 scores and ties playing the final round at Pebble Beach Sunday.
All times Eastern.
TV coverage
Friday: Golf Channel, 3-6 p.m.
Saturday: Golf Channel, 2-3:30 p.m.; CBS: 4- 7 p.m.
Sunday: Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.; CBS: 3-7 p.m.
Round 2 Tee Times
Pebble Beach Golf Links
11:00 a.m. – No. 1: Charlie Beljan, Chesson Hadley, No. 10: Ryan Blaum, Cameron Percy
11:11 a.m. – No. 1: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Shane Lowry, No. 10: Pat Perez, Vaughn Taylor
11:22 a.m. – No. 1: Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, No. 10: Derek Ernst, Charley Hoffman
11:33 a.m. – No. 1. Sean O’Hair, David Duval, No. 10. Martin Piller, Roberto Díaz
11:44 a.m. – No. 1: Andrew Putnam, Nate Lashley, No. 10: Talor Gooch, Nicholas Lindheim
11:55 a.m. – No. 1: Chris Kirk, Matt Every, No. 10: Tyrone Van Aswegen, Dominic Bozzelli
12:06 p.m. – No. 1: Russell Henley, Rod Pampling, No. 10: K.J. Choi, Brian Stuard
12:17 p.m. – No. 1: Jason Bohn, Ben Martin, No. 10: Brandon Harkins, David Solomon
12:28 p.m. – No. 1: Aaron Wise, Adam Schenk, No. 10: Matt Atkins, Ethan Tracy
12:39 p.m. – No. 1: Eric Axley, Rory Sabbatini, No. 10: Richy Werenski, Steve Wheatcroft
12:50 p.m. – No. 1: Bubba Watson, Aaron Baddeley, No. 10: Greg Chalmers, Peter Malnati
1:01 a.m. – No. 1: Bryson DeChambeau, Jim Herman, No. 10: Jonas Blixt, Padraig Harrington
1:12 a.m. – No. 1: Bronson Burgoon, Ben Silverman, No. 10: Corey Conners, Seamus Power
Spyglass Hill Golf Course
11:00 a.m. – No. 1 Tyler Duncan, George McNeill, No. 10: Matt Jones, Chez Reavie
11:11 a.m. – No. 1: Nick Taylor, Grayson Murray, No. 10: Stewart Cink, Austin Cook
11:22 a.m. – No. 1 Billy Hurley III, Troy Merritt, No. 10: Tim Herron, David Hearn
11:33 a.m. – No.1: Conrad Shindler , Joel Dahmen, No. 10: Scott Stallings, Cameron Tringale
11:44 a.m. – No. 1: Stephan Jaeger, J.T. Poston, No. 10: Rick Lamb, Denny McCarthy
11:55 a.m. – No. 1: Jonathan Byrd, Derek Fathauer, No. 10: Johnson Wagner, Ricky Barnes
12:06 p.m. – No. 1: Brendon de Jonge, Branden Grace, No. 10: Ryan Armour, Fabián Gómez
12:17 p.m. – No. 1: Ted Potter, Jr., Scott Piercy, No. 10: J.B. Holmes, Vijay Singh
12:28 p.m. – No. 1: Brice Garnett, Lanto Griffin, No. 10: Rob Oppenheim, Tom Hoge
12:39 p.m. – No. 1: Robert Garrigus, Robert Streb, No. 10: J.J. Henry, Scott Brown
12:50 p.m. – No. 1: Patrick Reed, Paul Casey, No. 10: Graeme McDowell, Sangmoon Bae
1:01 p.m. – No. 1: Ángel Cabrera, Ben Crane. No. 10: Beau Hossler, Cameron Davis
1:12 a.m. – No. 1: Zecheng Dou, Xinjun Zhang, No. 10: Brett Stegmaier, Sam Ryder
Monterey Peninsula Country Club
11:00 a.m. – No. 1: James Hahn, Alex Cejka, No. 10: Colt Knost, Gary Woodland
11:11 a.m. – No. 1: Brandt Snedeker, Matt Kuchar, No. 10: Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy
11:22 a.m. – No. 1: Kevin Chappell, Kevin Kisner, No. 10: D.A. Points, Chris Stroud
11:33 a.m. – No. 1: Ken Duke, Luke Donald, No. 10: Hunter Mahan, Will Zalatoris
11:44 a.m. – No. 1: Maverick McNealy, Paul Dunne, No. 10: Jonathan Randolph, Trey Mullinax
11:55 a.m. – No. 1: Daniel Summerhays, Shawn Stefani, No. 10: Zac Blair, Jason Kokrak
12:06 p.m. – No. 1: Russell Knox, Jimmy Walker, No. 10: Adam Scott, Nick Watney
12:17 p.m. – No. 1: Cody Gribble, Stuart Appleby, No. 10: Mac Hughes, Kevin Na
12:28 p.m. – No. 1: Kyle Thompson, Julian Suri, No. 10: Peter Jacobsen, Kelly Kraft
12:39 p.m. – No. 1: Ernie Els, Mike Weir, No. 10: Jerry Kelly, Kevin Streelman
12:50 p.m.- No. 1: Jason Day, William McGirt, No. 10: Brian Gay, Steve Stricker
1:01 p.m. – No. 1: Patrick Rodgers, Billy Horschel, No. 10: Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth
1:12 p.m. – No. 1: Andrew Yun, Sam Saunders, No. 10: Keith Mitchell, Tom Lovelady
