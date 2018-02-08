AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM Round 1 TV info

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Bill Murray tosses his club after chipping onto the 18th green during the celebrity challenge event of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) Eric Risberg/AP

Defending champion Jordan Spieth, World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, first-timer Rory McIlroy and four-time winner Phil Mickelson lead the way as the  AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tees off today across three courses on Golf Channel.

Golfers will be paired up with amateurs at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and the Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore Course.

Don’t forget to follow all the action with our live AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am blog.

As always, all times listed are Eastern.

TV coverage

Thursday & Friday: Golf Channel, 3-6 p.m.
Saturday: Golf Channel, 2-3:30 p.m.; CBS: 4- 7 p.m.
Sunday: Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.; CBS: 3-7 p.m.

