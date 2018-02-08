Beau Hossler tied for lead at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Here is a recap of the opening round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, Calif.:

LEADING: Beau Hossler is leading another PGA Tour-counting event based in California.

The former phenom fired a 7-under 65 on Thursday at Pebble Beach to share the 18-hole lead with Kevin Streelman (who shot his 65 at Spyglass Hill). Hossler, if you recall, was the teenager who led the 2012 U.S. Open, played at the Olympic Club in San Francisco, during the second round.

Hossler, 22, went on to a brilliant college career at the University of Texas, including winning the 2016 Haskins Award presented by Stifel in his junior season. Following that campaign, he turned pro, but only after being sidelined for months by injury and surgery. Hossler didn’t have Web.com Tour status in 2017 until he Monday-qualified for an event, finished second and produced an additional runner-up. He would place 23rd on the money list to earn his PGA Tour card.

In his 2017-18 PGA Tour season, Hossler has produced a pair of top 10s and missed just one cut in nine starts. His best finish was a T-7 at Shriners, and he currently sits 46th in the FedEx Cup standings. He’s looking for his first PGA Tour win.

Streelman, meanwhile, is looking for his third PGA Tour title. The 39-year-old has also been solid this season with one top 10 and made cuts in all eight of his previous starts.

He entered this week coming off a T-40 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

CHASING: Matt Kuchar fired a 6-under 66 at Spyglass, as did Julian Suri. They are joined in a tie for third by 2016 NCAA individual champion Aaron Wise, who posted a 6-under 65 on Monterey Peninsula CC. Dustin Johnson is among those in a tie for sixth at 5 under after a 67 at Spyglass.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Ryan Armour nearly bagged a hole-in-one at Pebble’s iconic 17th. He settles for a tap-in birdie, birdie-birdie finish and a 2-under 70 (T-53).

😱 Just 7 inches stood between Ryan Armour and a hole-in-one. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/6CAzD0p0Xn — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 8, 2018

SHORT SHOTS: Patrick Cantlay started birdie-ace-birdie at Monterey Peninsula for the early lead. After starting his round at No. 10, Cantlay ended up firing a 5-under 66 for T-6. … Rory McIlroy fired a 4-under 68 at Spyglass and Jon Rahm had a 4-under 67 at Monterey Peninsula to find themselves T-16. … Phil Mickelson, a four-time champion of this event, posted a 3-under 69 at Spyglass to sit T-32. Jason Day did the same. … Defending champion Jordan Spieth shot even-par 72 at Spyglass and is tied for 98th. Remember, this event’s cut is after 54 holes, not 36.

UP NEXT: The second round is coming up Friday, with tournament action still rotating amongst three courses. Follow all the action on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.