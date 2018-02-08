Bubba Watson to play in NBA's All-Star Weekend Celebrity Game

Bubba Watson is taking his talents to the hardwood.

The NBA announced Wednesday that Watson will be a part of the league’s Celebrity Game during All-Star Weekend.

The two-time Masters champion will play a role in the festivities during a week in which he’s competing on the golf course. Watson is in the Genesis Open, played at Riviera, from Feb. 15-18.

That track is right nearby the All-Star action, as the Celebrity Game will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Watson’s wife, Angie, played basketball at the University of Georgia. It’s not totally clear what Bubba’s basketball chops are, but we know he’s comfortable enough on the court to crash a Steph Curry interview!

We’ll be interested to see what kind of game Watson brings to the hardwood.