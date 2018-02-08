Club: Cobra King Black wedges

Price: $149 each with True Temper S200 matte black Powder Coat finish shaft and a Lamkin ACE Crossline grip

Specs: Cast 8620 carbon steel with Cobra Connect shot-tracking sensor in the grip.

Available: March 2

Goal

With the King Black wedges, Cobra aims to provide versatility and extra greenside spin to golfers who prefer dark-finished wedges and do not want to see the finish wear off over time.

The Scoop

Rickie Fowler has used black-finished Cobra irons for the past few seasons, and Cobra is using the same process employed for Fowler’s irons on the King Black wedges.

Cast using 8620 carbon steel for a soft feel, the King Black wedges receive a proprietary Dimonized Black Metal (DBM) finish that leaves them with a dark satin look, which the company says will last longer than other black finishes.

Cobra CNC mills each groove into all the wedge faces, varying the types of grooves that are created based on each club’s loft. The grooves in the 56-, 58- and 60-degree models are wider and shallower to help remove water and debris from the face more easily. The grooves in the 50-, 52- and 54-degree wedges are narrower, deeper and more iron-like, because those clubs are used more often on full-swing approach shots.

Cobra is making the King Black available in traditional lengths and also as the company’s One Length clubs. The One Length wedges are the same length as a standard 7-iron and have a 7-iron’s swing weight, but they have a lie angle that is 1 degree flatter.

There are three sole grinds available:

Versatile Sole: Featuring a softened leading edge with heel and toe relief and moderate bounce, this grind is designed to provide good performance from a wide range of lies and turf conditions.

Classic Sole: This grind creates a thinner sole that has more bounce. It becomes progressively wider from the heel to toe.

Wide Sole: This is a low-bounce option, and its wide sole makes it effective when playing from medium to soft turf conditions.

Finally, each Cobra King Black wedge comes with an Arccos-powered Cobra Connect system in the grip that allows golfers to pair their clubs with a free Arccos 360 smartphone app. The system lets players gather data about their performance and track their improvement over time.