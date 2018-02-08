Defending champ Brett Rumford leads early at World Super 6 Perth

Brett Rumford began where he finished last year in the $1.4 million ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth.

At the head of the field.

The defending champion returned an opening 8-under 64. He leads Lee Westwood and fellow Australian James Nitties by two shots. Mind you, he feels quite at home for obvious reasons.

Not only is he playing in his hometown, but on a course where he resurrected his career. The 40-year-old lost his European Tour playing privileges in 2016. He was just hoping to get enough starts last year off his lower status to have a chance of regaining his card. He took care of that by winning the inaugural World Super 6 for his sixth European Tour victory.

No wonder he’s looking for another good week.

“Some golf courses just suit your eye and others don’t,” Rumford said.

“It’s not always the case, but generally you find as a trend that a lot of players go back and play well when they’ve had a lot of good performances there, and this is one of them.

“I don’t know what it is, but it definitely seems to be some kind of home-course advantage.

“I’m leading, I’m inside the top 24 and that’s my only focus this week – finish inside that number. Whether I lead the qualifying again? That would be a nice bonus, but it’s not my priority this week and I’m playing accordingly.”

Rumford needs top 24 after 54 holes to advance to the six-hole knockout rounds with the top eight getting free passes into the second round.

Don’t be surprised if Westwood is one of that top eight. The Englishman is presently in good form after finishing 11th in last week’s Maybank Championship. Unfortunately, this is his last event before an extended break.

“The swing’s just getting better all the time,” Westwood said. “It’s just unfortunate I’ve got a long period of time off after this through different circumstances. I should be working on the game and my fitness over the few weeks after this tournament.”