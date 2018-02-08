VIDEO: 4 PGA Tour rookies break fastest hole world record TWICE

For those paying attention, there’s been a fun trend of late in Guinness World Records attempts to set the new standard for fastest hole of golf.

The European Tour has twice had groups of players attempt to officially set the world record for fastest hole of golf by a team of four. The first rendition offered a new record, as did the latest one – an especially entertaining contest at night.

On a separate note, it’s not only the pros that can shine here. A gym teacher recently set the world record for fastest hole of golf played by an individual.

But moving back to the team concept, PGA Tour players now took their shot.

Four PGA Tour rookies – Tom Lovelady, Lanto Griffin, Andrew Yun and Stephan Jaeger – took on the challenge recently, and yes it was entertaining.

Of course, these rookies had the toughest task yet. The original record European Tour teams had to beat was 68 seconds. They set a new one at 34.87 seconds.

The second group of European Tour teams then lowered the record to 32.7 seconds.

Now, these PGA Tour rookies had to try to beat that 32.7-second mark.

Their attempt came at the par-5 17th at Palm Desert (Calif.) Country Club. And a quick reminder of the rules here: This is a relay concept with one player hitting a drive, another hitting an approach shot and two up near the green to chip or putt. The hole has to be 500 yards or longer.

Also, no team member can hit two consecutive shots. It’s a strict rotation. So if the team doesn’t hole out on the fourth shot, the player who hit the drive (the first shot) must take the fifth stroke.

Fortunately for this crew, that wasn’t an issue.

How tough was this record to beat? These four rookies topped it on their first try:

BOOM.

This record just keeps going down. As you saw in the video, the crew posted a time of 30.16 seconds on its first try to set a new record.

But this group wasn’t finished. On a subsequent attempt, the foursome posted a time of 27.88 seconds to break the record again!

So you thought the gauntlet was thrown down here before? Apparently not.

The PGA Tour rookies have made their statement.