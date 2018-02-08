Graham DeLaet reports UFO sighting, quickly informed it's likely SpaceX rocket launch

Graham DeLaet knows what he saw. Or maybe not.
The Canadian golfer caused a stir on Tuesday when, from Mexico, he tweeted that he’d just seen a UFO.
Graham, that’s crazy!!
He knew that reaction was coming, and commented on it.
So yeah maybe it sounds bizarre, but DeLaet was going to stick by his assertion.
That is until others helped fill him in.
You see, that same night SpaceX launched its first Falcon Heavy rocket (which, for further entertainment, contained SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s cherry red Tesla Roadster to be released in space).
DeLaet was informed by plenty of commenters that what he saw probably had to do with the rocket launch, not a UFO.
The Canadian pivoted nicely (but not all the way) after getting these comments.
Whatever the case, it’s cool to see Tour pros getting excited about what they see in the sky.
And we’re guessing if DeLaet sees something that could be mistaken for a UFO again, he’ll be a bit more skeptical.
