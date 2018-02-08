Graham DeLaet reports UFO sighting, quickly informed it's likely SpaceX rocket launch

Graham DeLaet knows what he saw. Or maybe not.

The Canadian golfer caused a stir on Tuesday when, from Mexico, he tweeted that he’d just seen a UFO.

Just saw a UFO in Ixtapa, Mexico. No other explanation. Freakiest thing I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/swoaGl9JjO — Graham DeLaet (@GrahamDeLaet) February 7, 2018

Here’s the worst video ever of it pic.twitter.com/vdEDpBbuDn — Graham DeLaet (@GrahamDeLaet) February 7, 2018

Graham, that’s crazy!!

He knew that reaction was coming, and commented on it.

I know this. I’m 36 years old and I look at the sky every night. I’ve never seen anything like what I saw tonight. So you can think I’m crazy or whatever. But that was weird. — Graham DeLaet (@GrahamDeLaet) February 7, 2018

So yeah maybe it sounds bizarre, but DeLaet was going to stick by his assertion.

That is until others helped fill him in.

You see, that same night SpaceX launched its first Falcon Heavy rocket (which, for further entertainment, contained SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s cherry red Tesla Roadster to be released in space).

DeLaet was informed by plenty of commenters that what he saw probably had to do with the rocket launch, not a UFO.

Space X rocket? — Steve Jackson (@stevenpja) February 7, 2018

Elon — Jeremy Taggart (@Taggart7) February 7, 2018

SpaceX rocket doing its third burn as per @ElonMusk — Rose🌹🦋 (@WxRose) February 7, 2018

The Canadian pivoted nicely (but not all the way) after getting these comments.

If this is what I saw, then it’s pretty cool I got to see it. Elon Musk is smart. https://t.co/5omSsKO0HP — Graham DeLaet (@GrahamDeLaet) February 7, 2018

Whatever the case, it’s cool to see Tour pros getting excited about what they see in the sky.

And we’re guessing if DeLaet sees something that could be mistaken for a UFO again, he’ll be a bit more skeptical.