Japanese golfer has 10-iron in bag at World Super 6 Perth

Some irons have gone by the way of time. The 1-iron specifically comes to mind.

But there’s an iron on the other side that has resurfaced on the European Tour this week.

The circuit is currently in the midst of the World Super 6 Perth, an event with a unique format looking to “revolutionize golf.”

Want something else pretty unique? Well, Hideto Tanihara is carrying a 10-iron in his bag this week in Australia.

1️⃣0️⃣-iron in the bag. Hideto Tanihara is carrying one of these at the #WS6Perth. pic.twitter.com/n4CX5umKll — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) February 8, 2018

Hey, we’re not judging. Go with what works!

It was just last year that Daniel Chopra competed in the U.S. Open with a ladies 9-wood. By that comparison, a 10-iron is pretty tame.

Still, it’s a rarity. And we commend Tanihara for thinking outside the box.