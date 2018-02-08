John Daly's 1995 Claret Jug for sale at auction

Here is your chance for a Claret Jug.

And you don’t even have to be able to play golf, or leave your couch.

John Daly has put the replica Claret Jug he received after his 1995 victory at St Andrews up for sale through Heritage Auctions.

Winners of The Open get to keep the original Jug for a year after their championship but then have to purchase a replica if they want something permanent.

The auction house says Daly “earned comparisons to iconic ballplayer Babe Ruth during his decorated but checkered career.” Daly became a golf folk hero with his victory in the 1991 PGA Championship. Overall. he won 18 PGA Tour events.

His 1995 Open championship came on the Old Course at St. Andrews after a four-hole playoff necessitated by Costantino Rocca’s 65-foot putt on the final hole of regulation.

“The victory at St. Andrews would effectively mark the end of Daly’s prime, as his alcoholism would become so problematic that he’d drop out of the 1997 US Open with the shakes,” Heritage adds.

Bidding ends at 8 p.m. Eastern on Feb. 17. The site hopes to fetch $100,000. The current high bid as of 1 p.m. Thursday was $28,000.

This week, Daly is playing in the Boca Raton Championship. The PGA Tour Champions event runs Friday through Sunday.