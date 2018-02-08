Live blog: 2018 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 1

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule continues this week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am played in Pebble Beach, Calif.

We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m.; Saturday, 2-3:30 p.m.; Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m.); DIRECTV (Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m.; Saturday, 4-7 p.m.; Sunday, 3-6:30 p.m.); CBS (Saturday, 4-7 p.m.; Sunday, 3-6:30 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m.; Saturday, 2-3:30 p.m.; Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m.); (Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m.; Saturday, 4-7 p.m.; Sunday, 3-6:30 p.m.); CBS (Saturday, 4-7 p.m.; Sunday, 3-6:30 p.m.) PGA TOUR RADIO: Thursday-Friday, 12-6 p.m.; Saturday, 1-7 p.m.; Sunday, 1-6:30 p.m.

Thursday-Friday, 12-6 p.m.; Saturday, 1-7 p.m.; Sunday, 1-6:30 p.m. PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

Patrick Cantlay is off and running! He buries an ace on just his second hole of the day.🚨💪 pic.twitter.com/FnrTxZGTAy — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 8, 2018

• • •

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tracker

UPDATE NO. 1 (1:15 p.m. ET): Hello, the action in California is underway!

The golf is being played on three different courses (Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula), so that’s important to note.

Chez Reavie showed no hangover from last week’s playoff loss as he opened at Pebble with four straight birdies to tie for the lead with Patrick Cantlay. He has since double-bogeyed the fifth, though, to fall back.

Speaking of Cantlay, he has started with two birdies and a hole-in-one. His ace came at Monterey’s par-3 11th. He is 4 under through three and leads alone.

Patrick Cantlay made a hole-in-one at Monterey Peninsula CC with an 8-iron on the 176-yard 11th. @PGATOUR — PGA TOUR Media (@PGATOURmedia) February 8, 2018

Rory McIlroy is off and 1 under through three at Spyglass. Defending champion Jordan Spieth is also off and finds himself even through six at Spyglass.

A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js