Riley, Fassi among names atop 1st spring Arnold Palmer Cup rankings

College

The first spring Arnold Palmer Cup rankings were released Thursday for the event set to take place this summer.

The proceedings will go down at Evian Resort Golf Club from July 6-8, with this 2018 version offering a new format. For the first time, the annual team match play competition amongst college golfers will be a mixed men’s and women’s event, with the U.S. and International squads each boasting 12 men’s and 12 women’s golfers.

For the Americans, the top six golfers (so 12 total) in the final men’s and women’s U.S. rankings will earn a spot on that squad. The same goes on the International side.

The remaining six men’s and women’s players for the U.S. will be selected with five committee selections apiece, including at least one non-Division I golfer on both counts, and one coaches pick apiece.

The Internationals will select their final six men’s and women’s spots via four committee selections apiece and a coaches pick apiece. The remaining men’s and women’s spot will go to the winners of The R&A Scholars Tournament.

Here are the first spring rankings:

U.S. Men

Rank     Player                          Year     School                         Percentile    
1 Davis Riley JR Alabama 0.9995
2 Justin Suh JR USC 0.9991
3 Steven Fisk JR Georgia Southern 0.9986
4 Braden Bailey JR Baylor 0.9967
5 Matthew Wolff FR Oklahoma State 0.9967
6 Zach Bauchou JR Oklahoma State 0.9957
7 Collin Morikawa JR California 0.9933
8 Brad Dalke JR Oklahoma 0.9928
9 Will Gordon JR Vanderbilt 0.9923
10 Shintaro Ban SR UNLV 0.9919
11 Brandon Wu JR Stanford 0.9914
12 Hayden Buckley SR Missouri 0.9905
13 Bryson Nimmer JR Clemson 0.9900
14 Garrett May JR Baylor 0.9880
15 Chandler Phillips JR Texas A&M 0.9876
16 Mason Overstreet SO Arkansas 0.9876
17 Norman Xiong SO Oregon 0.9843
18 Philip Knowles JR North Florida 0.9842
19 Patrick Fishburn SR BYU 0.9810
20 Stephen Franaken JR NC State 0.9809
21 Braden Thornberry JR Ole Miss 0.9805
22 Patrick Flavin SR Miami (Ohio) 0.9796
23 Patrick Martin JR Vanderbilt 0.9794
24 Sahith Theegala JR Pepperdine 0.9790
25 Cameron Young JR Wake Forest 0.9785

U.S. Women

Rank     Player                         Year     School                     Percentile    
1 Lauren Stephenson JR Alabama 1.0000
2 Andrea Lee SO Stanford 0.9988
3 Lilia Vu JR UCLA 0.9988
4 Sophia Shubert SR Texas 0.9971
5 Kristen Gillman SO Alabama 0.9947
6 Emilia Migliaccio FR Wake Forest 0.9942
7 Jennifer Kupcho JR Wake Forest 0.9941
8 Alana Uriell SR Arkansas 0.9935
9 Natalie Srinivasan SO Furman 0.9930
10 Dylan Kim JR Arkansas 0.9918
11 Bethany Wu JR UCLA 0.9894
12 Mariel Galdiano SO UCLA 0.9853
13 Mika Liu FR Stanford 0.9835
14 Hannah Kim SR Northwestern 0.9800
15 Kenzie Neisen SR Oklahoma State 0.9783
16 Beth Lillie FR Virginia 0.9783
17 Anna Redding JR Virginia 0.9776
18 Emilee Hoffman SO Texas 0.9765
19 Amanda Doherty SO Florida State 0.9717
20 Kaitlyn Papp FR Texas 0.9700
21 Elsa Moberly JR Eastern Kentucky 0.9695
22 Brigitte Dunne JR SMU 0.9689
23 Haylee Harford JR Furman 0.9630
24 Hannah Wood SR Oklahoma 0.9600
25 Emmy Martin SR TCU 0.9582

International Men

Rank     Player                                           Year     School                          Percentile    
1 Fredrik Nilehn (Sweden) SR Texas Tech 0.9885
2 Harry Ellis (England) SR Florida State 0.9866
3 Viktor Hovland (Norway) SO Oklahoma State 0.9837
4 Stefano Mazzoli (Italy) JR TCU 0.9799
5 Peng Pichaikool (Thailand) SO Mississippi State 0.9794
6 Jovan Rebula (South Africa) SO Auburn 0.9736
7 Kristoffer Ventura (Norway) SR Oklahoma State 0.9731
8 Lorenzo Scalise (Italy) SR Tennessee 0.9722
9 Alex Del Rey (Spain) SO Arizona State 0.9714
10 Matthias Schmid (Germany) FR Louisville 0.9694
11 Carl Yuan (China) JR Washington 0.9670
12 Lukas Euler (Germany) JR Kentucky 0.9665
13 Simon Zach (Czech Republic) JR Louisville 0.9647
14 K.K. Limbhasut (Thailand) JR California 0.9624
15 Alvaro Ortiz (Mexico) SR Arkansas 0.9617
16 Hurly Long (Germany) SR Texas Tech 0.9593
17 Kaito Onishi (Japan) FR Southern California 0.9512
18 Paul McBride (Ireland) SR Wake Forest 0.9496
19 Harry Hall (England) JR UNLV 0.9478
20 Grant Booth (Australia) SR Nevada 0.9440
21 Ivan Ramirez (Colombia) JR Texas Tech 0.9415
22 Hidetoshi Yoshihara (Japan) SO UCLA 0.9387
23 Jesper Svensson (Sweden) JR Campbell 0.9383
24 Jamie Li (England) SO Florida State 0.9380
25 Jamie Stewart (Scotland) FR Missouri 0.9343

International Women

Rank     Player                                                   Year     School                           Percentile   
1 Maria Fassi (Mexico) JR Arkansas 0.9971
2 Patty Tavatanakit (Thailand) FR UCLA 0.9924
3 Dewi Weber (Netherlands) JR Miami 0.9889
4 Leonie Harm (Germany) JR Houston 0.9883
5 Jaravee Boonchant (Thailand) FR Duke 0.9883
6 Maddie Szeryk (Canada) SR Texas A&M 0.9865
7 Ainhoa Olarra (Spain) SR South Carolina 0.9865
8 Paz Marfa Sans (Spain) SO Michigan State 0.9836
9 Robyn Choi (Australia) SO Colorado 0.9807
10 Olivia Mehaffey (Northern Ireland) SO Arizona State 0.9806
11 Alice Hewson (England) JR Clemson 0.9777
12 Ana Belac (Slovenia) SO Duke 0.9771
13 Julienne Soo (Australia) JR Oklahoma 0.9765
14 Kirsty Hodgkins (Australia) SO Colorado 0.9748
15 Albane Valenzuela (Switzerland) SO Stanford 0.9723
16 Siyun Liu (China) SO Wake Forest 0.9729
17 Wenyung Keh (New Zealand) JR Washington 0.9723
18 Hee Ying Loy (Malaysia) JR East Tennessee State 0.9695
19 Morgane Metraux (Switzerland) SR Florida State 0.967
20 Pimnipa Panthong (Thailand) SO Kent State 0.9688
21 Elizabeth Prior (England) JR UNLV 0.9624
22 Michaela Finn (Sweden) JR Kent State 0.9617
23 Louis Kaye Go (Philippines) SO South Carolina 0.9599
24 Sophia Zeeb (Germany) SR Arizona State 0.9575
25 Lauren Whyte (Scotland) SR Denver 0.9564

 

