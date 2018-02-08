Riley, Fassi among names atop 1st spring Arnold Palmer Cup rankings

The first spring Arnold Palmer Cup rankings were released Thursday for the event set to take place this summer.
The proceedings will go down at Evian Resort Golf Club from July 6-8, with this 2018 version offering a new format. For the first time, the annual team match play competition amongst college golfers will be a mixed men’s and women’s event, with the U.S. and International squads each boasting 12 men’s and 12 women’s golfers.
For the Americans, the top six golfers (so 12 total) in the final men’s and women’s U.S. rankings will earn a spot on that squad. The same goes on the International side.
The remaining six men’s and women’s players for the U.S. will be selected with five committee selections apiece, including at least one non-Division I golfer on both counts, and one coaches pick apiece.
The Internationals will select their final six men’s and women’s spots via four committee selections apiece and a coaches pick apiece. The remaining men’s and women’s spot will go to the winners of The R&A Scholars Tournament.
Here are the first spring rankings:
U.S. Men
|Rank
|Player
|Year
|School
|Percentile
|1
|Davis Riley
|JR
|Alabama
|0.9995
|2
|Justin Suh
|JR
|USC
|0.9991
|3
|Steven Fisk
|JR
|Georgia Southern
|0.9986
|4
|Braden Bailey
|JR
|Baylor
|0.9967
|5
|Matthew Wolff
|FR
|Oklahoma State
|0.9967
|6
|Zach Bauchou
|JR
|Oklahoma State
|0.9957
|7
|Collin Morikawa
|JR
|California
|0.9933
|8
|Brad Dalke
|JR
|Oklahoma
|0.9928
|9
|Will Gordon
|JR
|Vanderbilt
|0.9923
|10
|Shintaro Ban
|SR
|UNLV
|0.9919
|11
|Brandon Wu
|JR
|Stanford
|0.9914
|12
|Hayden Buckley
|SR
|Missouri
|0.9905
|13
|Bryson Nimmer
|JR
|Clemson
|0.9900
|14
|Garrett May
|JR
|Baylor
|0.9880
|15
|Chandler Phillips
|JR
|Texas A&M
|0.9876
|16
|Mason Overstreet
|SO
|Arkansas
|0.9876
|17
|Norman Xiong
|SO
|Oregon
|0.9843
|18
|Philip Knowles
|JR
|North Florida
|0.9842
|19
|Patrick Fishburn
|SR
|BYU
|0.9810
|20
|Stephen Franaken
|JR
|NC State
|0.9809
|21
|Braden Thornberry
|JR
|Ole Miss
|0.9805
|22
|Patrick Flavin
|SR
|Miami (Ohio)
|0.9796
|23
|Patrick Martin
|JR
|Vanderbilt
|0.9794
|24
|Sahith Theegala
|JR
|Pepperdine
|0.9790
|25
|Cameron Young
|JR
|Wake Forest
|0.9785
U.S. Women
|Rank
|Player
|Year
|School
|Percentile
|1
|Lauren Stephenson
|JR
|Alabama
|1.0000
|2
|Andrea Lee
|SO
|Stanford
|0.9988
|3
|Lilia Vu
|JR
|UCLA
|0.9988
|4
|Sophia Shubert
|SR
|Texas
|0.9971
|5
|Kristen Gillman
|SO
|Alabama
|0.9947
|6
|Emilia Migliaccio
|FR
|Wake Forest
|0.9942
|7
|Jennifer Kupcho
|JR
|Wake Forest
|0.9941
|8
|Alana Uriell
|SR
|Arkansas
|0.9935
|9
|Natalie Srinivasan
|SO
|Furman
|0.9930
|10
|Dylan Kim
|JR
|Arkansas
|0.9918
|11
|Bethany Wu
|JR
|UCLA
|0.9894
|12
|Mariel Galdiano
|SO
|UCLA
|0.9853
|13
|Mika Liu
|FR
|Stanford
|0.9835
|14
|Hannah Kim
|SR
|Northwestern
|0.9800
|15
|Kenzie Neisen
|SR
|Oklahoma State
|0.9783
|16
|Beth Lillie
|FR
|Virginia
|0.9783
|17
|Anna Redding
|JR
|Virginia
|0.9776
|18
|Emilee Hoffman
|SO
|Texas
|0.9765
|19
|Amanda Doherty
|SO
|Florida State
|0.9717
|20
|Kaitlyn Papp
|FR
|Texas
|0.9700
|21
|Elsa Moberly
|JR
|Eastern Kentucky
|0.9695
|22
|Brigitte Dunne
|JR
|SMU
|0.9689
|23
|Haylee Harford
|JR
|Furman
|0.9630
|24
|Hannah Wood
|SR
|Oklahoma
|0.9600
|25
|Emmy Martin
|SR
|TCU
|0.9582
International Men
|Rank
|Player
|Year
|School
|Percentile
|1
|Fredrik Nilehn (Sweden)
|SR
|Texas Tech
|0.9885
|2
|Harry Ellis (England)
|SR
|Florida State
|0.9866
|3
|Viktor Hovland (Norway)
|SO
|Oklahoma State
|0.9837
|4
|Stefano Mazzoli (Italy)
|JR
|TCU
|0.9799
|5
|Peng Pichaikool (Thailand)
|SO
|Mississippi State
|0.9794
|6
|Jovan Rebula (South Africa)
|SO
|Auburn
|0.9736
|7
|Kristoffer Ventura (Norway)
|SR
|Oklahoma State
|0.9731
|8
|Lorenzo Scalise (Italy)
|SR
|Tennessee
|0.9722
|9
|Alex Del Rey (Spain)
|SO
|Arizona State
|0.9714
|10
|Matthias Schmid (Germany)
|FR
|Louisville
|0.9694
|11
|Carl Yuan (China)
|JR
|Washington
|0.9670
|12
|Lukas Euler (Germany)
|JR
|Kentucky
|0.9665
|13
|Simon Zach (Czech Republic)
|JR
|Louisville
|0.9647
|14
|K.K. Limbhasut (Thailand)
|JR
|California
|0.9624
|15
|Alvaro Ortiz (Mexico)
|SR
|Arkansas
|0.9617
|16
|Hurly Long (Germany)
|SR
|Texas Tech
|0.9593
|17
|Kaito Onishi (Japan)
|FR
|Southern California
|0.9512
|18
|Paul McBride (Ireland)
|SR
|Wake Forest
|0.9496
|19
|Harry Hall (England)
|JR
|UNLV
|0.9478
|20
|Grant Booth (Australia)
|SR
|Nevada
|0.9440
|21
|Ivan Ramirez (Colombia)
|JR
|Texas Tech
|0.9415
|22
|Hidetoshi Yoshihara (Japan)
|SO
|UCLA
|0.9387
|23
|Jesper Svensson (Sweden)
|JR
|Campbell
|0.9383
|24
|Jamie Li (England)
|SO
|Florida State
|0.9380
|25
|Jamie Stewart (Scotland)
|FR
|Missouri
|0.9343
International Women
|Rank
|Player
|Year
|School
|Percentile
|1
|Maria Fassi (Mexico)
|JR
|Arkansas
|0.9971
|2
|Patty Tavatanakit (Thailand)
|FR
|UCLA
|0.9924
|3
|Dewi Weber (Netherlands)
|JR
|Miami
|0.9889
|4
|Leonie Harm (Germany)
|JR
|Houston
|0.9883
|5
|Jaravee Boonchant (Thailand)
|FR
|Duke
|0.9883
|6
|Maddie Szeryk (Canada)
|SR
|Texas A&M
|0.9865
|7
|Ainhoa Olarra (Spain)
|SR
|South Carolina
|0.9865
|8
|Paz Marfa Sans (Spain)
|SO
|Michigan State
|0.9836
|9
|Robyn Choi (Australia)
|SO
|Colorado
|0.9807
|10
|Olivia Mehaffey (Northern Ireland)
|SO
|Arizona State
|0.9806
|11
|Alice Hewson (England)
|JR
|Clemson
|0.9777
|12
|Ana Belac (Slovenia)
|SO
|Duke
|0.9771
|13
|Julienne Soo (Australia)
|JR
|Oklahoma
|0.9765
|14
|Kirsty Hodgkins (Australia)
|SO
|Colorado
|0.9748
|15
|Albane Valenzuela (Switzerland)
|SO
|Stanford
|0.9723
|16
|Siyun Liu (China)
|SO
|Wake Forest
|0.9729
|17
|Wenyung Keh (New Zealand)
|JR
|Washington
|0.9723
|18
|Hee Ying Loy (Malaysia)
|JR
|East Tennessee State
|0.9695
|19
|Morgane Metraux (Switzerland)
|SR
|Florida State
|0.967
|20
|Pimnipa Panthong (Thailand)
|SO
|Kent State
|0.9688
|21
|Elizabeth Prior (England)
|JR
|UNLV
|0.9624
|22
|Michaela Finn (Sweden)
|JR
|Kent State
|0.9617
|23
|Louis Kaye Go (Philippines)
|SO
|South Carolina
|0.9599
|24
|Sophia Zeeb (Germany)
|SR
|Arizona State
|0.9575
|25
|Lauren Whyte (Scotland)
|SR
|Denver
|0.9564
