Riley, Fassi among names atop 1st spring Arnold Palmer Cup rankings

The first spring Arnold Palmer Cup rankings were released Thursday for the event set to take place this summer.

The proceedings will go down at Evian Resort Golf Club from July 6-8, with this 2018 version offering a new format. For the first time, the annual team match play competition amongst college golfers will be a mixed men’s and women’s event, with the U.S. and International squads each boasting 12 men’s and 12 women’s golfers.

For the Americans, the top six golfers (so 12 total) in the final men’s and women’s U.S. rankings will earn a spot on that squad. The same goes on the International side.

The remaining six men’s and women’s players for the U.S. will be selected with five committee selections apiece, including at least one non-Division I golfer on both counts, and one coaches pick apiece.

The Internationals will select their final six men’s and women’s spots via four committee selections apiece and a coaches pick apiece. The remaining men’s and women’s spot will go to the winners of The R&A Scholars Tournament.

Here are the first spring rankings:

U.S. Men

Rank Player Year School Percentile 1 Davis Riley JR Alabama 0.9995 2 Justin Suh JR USC 0.9991 3 Steven Fisk JR Georgia Southern 0.9986 4 Braden Bailey JR Baylor 0.9967 5 Matthew Wolff FR Oklahoma State 0.9967 6 Zach Bauchou JR Oklahoma State 0.9957 7 Collin Morikawa JR California 0.9933 8 Brad Dalke JR Oklahoma 0.9928 9 Will Gordon JR Vanderbilt 0.9923 10 Shintaro Ban SR UNLV 0.9919 11 Brandon Wu JR Stanford 0.9914 12 Hayden Buckley SR Missouri 0.9905 13 Bryson Nimmer JR Clemson 0.9900 14 Garrett May JR Baylor 0.9880 15 Chandler Phillips JR Texas A&M 0.9876 16 Mason Overstreet SO Arkansas 0.9876 17 Norman Xiong SO Oregon 0.9843 18 Philip Knowles JR North Florida 0.9842 19 Patrick Fishburn SR BYU 0.9810 20 Stephen Franaken JR NC State 0.9809 21 Braden Thornberry JR Ole Miss 0.9805 22 Patrick Flavin SR Miami (Ohio) 0.9796 23 Patrick Martin JR Vanderbilt 0.9794 24 Sahith Theegala JR Pepperdine 0.9790 25 Cameron Young JR Wake Forest 0.9785

U.S. Women

Rank Player Year School Percentile 1 Lauren Stephenson JR Alabama 1.0000 2 Andrea Lee SO Stanford 0.9988 3 Lilia Vu JR UCLA 0.9988 4 Sophia Shubert SR Texas 0.9971 5 Kristen Gillman SO Alabama 0.9947 6 Emilia Migliaccio FR Wake Forest 0.9942 7 Jennifer Kupcho JR Wake Forest 0.9941 8 Alana Uriell SR Arkansas 0.9935 9 Natalie Srinivasan SO Furman 0.9930 10 Dylan Kim JR Arkansas 0.9918 11 Bethany Wu JR UCLA 0.9894 12 Mariel Galdiano SO UCLA 0.9853 13 Mika Liu FR Stanford 0.9835 14 Hannah Kim SR Northwestern 0.9800 15 Kenzie Neisen SR Oklahoma State 0.9783 16 Beth Lillie FR Virginia 0.9783 17 Anna Redding JR Virginia 0.9776 18 Emilee Hoffman SO Texas 0.9765 19 Amanda Doherty SO Florida State 0.9717 20 Kaitlyn Papp FR Texas 0.9700 21 Elsa Moberly JR Eastern Kentucky 0.9695 22 Brigitte Dunne JR SMU 0.9689 23 Haylee Harford JR Furman 0.9630 24 Hannah Wood SR Oklahoma 0.9600 25 Emmy Martin SR TCU 0.9582

International Men

Rank Player Year School Percentile 1 Fredrik Nilehn (Sweden) SR Texas Tech 0.9885 2 Harry Ellis (England) SR Florida State 0.9866 3 Viktor Hovland (Norway) SO Oklahoma State 0.9837 4 Stefano Mazzoli (Italy) JR TCU 0.9799 5 Peng Pichaikool (Thailand) SO Mississippi State 0.9794 6 Jovan Rebula (South Africa) SO Auburn 0.9736 7 Kristoffer Ventura (Norway) SR Oklahoma State 0.9731 8 Lorenzo Scalise (Italy) SR Tennessee 0.9722 9 Alex Del Rey (Spain) SO Arizona State 0.9714 10 Matthias Schmid (Germany) FR Louisville 0.9694 11 Carl Yuan (China) JR Washington 0.9670 12 Lukas Euler (Germany) JR Kentucky 0.9665 13 Simon Zach (Czech Republic) JR Louisville 0.9647 14 K.K. Limbhasut (Thailand) JR California 0.9624 15 Alvaro Ortiz (Mexico) SR Arkansas 0.9617 16 Hurly Long (Germany) SR Texas Tech 0.9593 17 Kaito Onishi (Japan) FR Southern California 0.9512 18 Paul McBride (Ireland) SR Wake Forest 0.9496 19 Harry Hall (England) JR UNLV 0.9478 20 Grant Booth (Australia) SR Nevada 0.9440 21 Ivan Ramirez (Colombia) JR Texas Tech 0.9415 22 Hidetoshi Yoshihara (Japan) SO UCLA 0.9387 23 Jesper Svensson (Sweden) JR Campbell 0.9383 24 Jamie Li (England) SO Florida State 0.9380 25 Jamie Stewart (Scotland) FR Missouri 0.9343

International Women