The Forecaddie: Ex-football exec Andrew McKinlay takes over sagging Scottish Golf Union

Scottish golf finally has someone who can kick it into shape. Literally.

The Scottish Golf Union has followed the European Tour and R&A by looking outside the game for its new chief executive, The Forecaddie has learned.

Andrew McKinlay takes over as head of the SGU after six years at the Scottish Football Association, the latter two years as chief operating officer and, more recently, interim chief executive.

He replaces Blane Dodds, who recently left the SGU to head up Tennis Scotland.

Keen club golfer McKinlay arrives at a time when Scottish Golf is at low ebb. While England continues to produce a steady flow of young talent, The Man Out Front has seen Scotland lagging far behind.

Russell Knox at 83rd in the Official World Golf Ranking is Scotland’s leading male professional. He’s the only top 100 player. Martin Laird is second highest at 117th. Both play exclusively on the PGA Tour.

Richie Ramsay at No. 128 and Scott Jamieson, No. 141, are the only two European Tour-based Scots in the top 200. In fact, India now has more players (5) in the top 200 than Scotland.

Scottish women’s golf is even worse, TMOF laments. Catriona Matthew is the highest Scot in the Rolex Rankings at 146th. She’s the only player inside the top 200. Michele Thomson is the next highest. She’s World No. 245.

It isn’t much better in the amateur ranks. Kansas State senior Connie Jaffrey is the top Scot in the World Amateur Golf Ranking at 125th. Sandy Scott, in his sophomore season at Texas Tech, takes that honor among the men. He’s 114th.

The Forecaddie is puzzled by the poor return from the nation that invented the game, especially since the SGU invests lots of money each year trying to produce new talent.

McKinley has some serious butt kicking to do.