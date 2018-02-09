In contention at Pebble Beach, Steve Stricker proves he's still got it

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – I ain’t as good as I once was, but I’m as good once as I ever was.

Those are lyrics from one of Toby Keith’s hit songs. This week the country singer is playing with Steve Stricker in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Fitting, because Stricker, at age 50, is yet again showing flashes of his old self.

Stricker, who semi-retired in 2013 and hasn’t played more than 16 events a year since, followed a 3-under 69 Thursday at Spyglass Hill with a 6-under 65 in Friday’s second round at Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore Course. At 9 under, he is tied for fifth and just three shots off the lead.

“I just made a bomb on the last hole to kind of steal one there,” Stricker said with a smile.

Stricker has been stealing from Father Time for years now. Back in 2013, he finished second four times after announcing he was going to limit his schedule. He did dip to No. 282 in the world after missing the cut at Pebble Beach in 2016, but reentered the top 100 later that year, rising to 86th after finishing fourth at the British Open.

Now, Stricker is No. 127 and is searching for his 11th top-10 finish since beginning semi-retirement.

“When I scaled back when I was 45, my goal was to scale back so I was still excited to play when I turned 50 … and I have been,” Stricker said. “That’s been the key, I think, to playing well. The biggest thing is that I want to be out here to play. I didn’t want to make it like, ‘Oh my gosh, I gotta go play again,’ and be a downer that I gotta go on the road and go play.

“I wanted to be excited each and every time, and I am. I’m still very excited to play the game and I think that’s why I can come out here and still play fairly decent at times. When you are excited to play, it shows up in your game. It’s the times when you’re out here fighting against being out, not wanting to be out, that’s when your game goes south in a hurry.”

Stricker, who tied for 31st last week in Phoenix (his first start since The Northern Trust last August), plans a schedule this year similar to that of last year. He hopes to play 12-13 times – “15 if i can get in a major or two,” said Stricker, who played in three in 2017 – and then “a handful of times” on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker had four top-3 finishes in six starts last season on the senior circuit.

He doesn’t appear to be slowing down, either.

“The challenge is age more than anything, just getting back to some of that good golf that I played four, five, six years ago,” Stricker said. “… I still feel like I’m hitting it out there a decent length; that’s not really the problem. It’s just some of the scoring clubs I feel like, you know, aren’t quite as sharp as they used to be. But it’s early in the year. I feel good – knock on wood – my body feels good, my back feels good. I’m excited for the year.”

Stricker might not play as much as he once did, but like Mr. Keith sang, when Stricker does play, he’s often as good as he ever was.