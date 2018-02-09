Inbee Park, Se Ri Pak take part in Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

It was only fitting with the Winter Olympics being in PyeongChang, South Korea, that Inbee Park and Se Ri Pak would take part in the Opening Ceremony.

Park, 29, has represented South Korea well in a career that has included seven major titles. But that doesn’t even include her performance in the 2016 Summer Olympics – where she won a gold medal.

Pak, 40, may not have that gold medal, but her impact on women’s golf in her native South Korea is incalculable. She inspired a generation of Korean golfers with her legendary career that included five majors amongst 25 LPGA wins.

Again, it made total sense that both were involved in the Opening Ceremony.

Park did so by serving as one of the final torchbearers who carried the flame into PyeongChang Olympic Stadium. She seemed to really enjoy the experience:

Nice! World No.13 women's golfer Inbee Park (former World No.1) one of the #OpeningCeremony torch bearers pic.twitter.com/sjlgHx21ef — Nick Murray (@NickMurray91) February 9, 2018

For Pak, her role was serving as one of the eight athletes to carry the host nation’s flag during the Opening Ceremony.

Opening ceremony 2018…among those bringing in the South Korean flag is Se Ri Pak, the legendary golfer. pic.twitter.com/muZYWHoFPO — Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) February 9, 2018

And these two weren’t the only ones on hand, as World No. 3 So Yeon Ryu was in attendance.

The South Korean didn’t play a part in the ceremony like Park or Pak, but she still appeared thrilled to be there.

#PyeongChang2018 A post shared by 유소연,골퍼 /Soyeon Ryu, Golfer (@1soyeonryu) on Feb 9, 2018 at 2:51am PST

Let the Games begin!