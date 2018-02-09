Jordan Spieth gets putting going at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Jordan Spieth might have rediscovered his groove on the greens.

Spieth poured in six birdie putts Friday at Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore Course to shoot 5-under 66 and climb back into contention at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

“I saw a couple putts go in early and normally that’s all I need to kind of stop skiing uphill and start to turn downhill,” said Spieth, who is tied for 23rd at 5 under, seven shots back, with 36 holes to play.

It’s no secret that putts haven’t been falling for Spieth lately. Spieth entered the week ranked 195th on Tour in strokes gained: putting, and in Thursday’s opening round he made just one birdie and needed 32 putts to get through the day. On Friday, Spieth struck just 26 putts, 20 of them after hitting the green in regulation.

“It’s all about just giving myself enough opportunities,” Spieth said. “I just did a good job on that front nine (Monterey’s back nine) and I had eight out of nine really good looks at birdie and knocked five of them in.”

Now, Spieth gets Pebble Beach on Saturday. In Round 3 last year at Pebble, Spieth led the field in strokes gained: putting (4.783).