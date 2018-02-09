Lee Westwood surges into co-lead at World Super 6 Perth

Lee Westwood’s quest for his 24th European Tour win remains on track after he moved to the top of the leaderboard in the $1.4 million ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth. The veteran Englishman shares the lead with defending champion Brett Rumford.

Dane Thorbjorn Olesen, Lucas Herbert of Australia, Scot Grant Forrest and Thailand’s Prom Meesawat share third place on 7 under.

Westwood returned a 2-under 70 in windy conditions to tie Rumford at the top of the leaderboard on 8 under. Overnight leader Rumford posted a level-par 72.

The pair played together for the first two rounds, and will tee it up again in the third round. Westwood is continuing the form that saw him finish 11th in last week’s Maybank Championship. He’s looking to end a run of four straight events with a win before he takes an extended break.

“We both played well,” said Westwood, who is looking for his first European Tour win since 2014. “We haven’t given too many shots away, made a few putts and I chipped in a couple of times. It’s been fun over the first couple of days.

“I’m just trying to shoot as low as possible. I know if I carry on playing like I’m playing and a few putts start to go in – because I didn’t really hole any putts today – I’ll be thereabouts on the leaderboard.”

The top 24 players after 54 holes advance to the six-hole knockout rounds on Sunday, with the top eight receiving a bye into the second round.

“To be perfectly honest, match play is anybody’s,” Westwood said. “You’re going to need a lot of luck to win it.”

Rumford saved his European Tour career by winning last year’s title after losing his card following the 2016 season.

“I’m happy to have signed for 72,” Rumford said. “Happy to be tied for the lead and obviously happy that I’m in that top eight.

“You would have to lie to say that you’re not aware of your opponent, but I’m not playing against Lee. I’m not changing my game plan or swing thoughts or nothing. I’m just playing golf.”