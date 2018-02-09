Live blog: 2018 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 2

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule continues this week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am played in Pebble Beach, Calif.

We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Friday, 3-6 p.m.; Saturday, 2-3:30 p.m.; Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m.); DIRECTV (Friday, 3-6 p.m.; Saturday, 4-7 p.m.; Sunday, 3-6:30 p.m.); CBS (Saturday, 4-7 p.m.; Sunday, 3-6:30 p.m.)

• • •

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tracker

UPDATE NO. 1 (12:35 p.m. ET): Patrick Cantlay, Will Zalatoris, Beau Hossler, Kevin Streelman and Troy Merritt are all tied for the lead at 7 under.

Round 2 is indeed underway, and here is a current look at the top of the leaderboard.

