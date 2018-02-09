VIDEO: Rory McIlroy five-putts* for double bogey at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Rory McIlroy is amazing on the links, don’t get us wrong, but he has an alarming penchant for large missteps on the green. That wicked trend continued Friday.

The Northern Irishman had generally enjoyed a fine week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his first 31 holes, sitting at 5 under and right in contention.

Then came the drivable par-4 fifth at Monterey Peninsula Country Club.

McIlroy actually nearly drove the green and was able to putt for eagle from just in front of the surface. With a birdie likely, McIlroy followed with the unfathomable … five putts* for a double bogey. Here it is in all its misery:

McIlroy can take some solace: The asterisk above was to point out that the five putts McIlroy needed will technically be considered a four-putt by PGA Tour stats because the first strike with the putter occurred from off the green.

OK, very little solace. Especially considering McIlroy’s four-putt came from about 7 feet.

As we noted, McIlroy has a trend for this sort of thing. He once four-putted the same green two days in a row at the BMW Championship. He also four-putted at the U.S. Open two years ago.

In fact, Golf Channel’s Justin Ray pointed out that with this scene Friday counting as a four-putt, McIlroy now has 10 of them in his PGA Tour career. (Yes, his “just” word choice was odd, which Ray noted in a subsequent tweet. Regardless, the stat provides important context!)

Rory McIlroy: 4-putt on 5th hole (used putter for 5 strokes, but 1 of them was from off green). That was the 8,462nd hole of Rory's PGA Tour career. It was just his 10th four-putt. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) February 9, 2018

The putter has long been considered the weakness in McIlroy’s game, so none of this comes as a huge surprise. Nonetheless, those numbers are a bit jarring.

Moments like the one on Friday happen in golf and we imagine McIlroy will move past it quickly.

But it’s certainly odd to watch a four-time major champion take five putts to get the ball in the hole.

For a brief moment once in a while, average golfers can say they understand what Rory McIlroy is going through.