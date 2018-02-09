The Forecaddie: Adam Scott already has ditched broomstick putter

Adam Scott’s return to the long putter lasted just one tournament.

Scott decided to go back to his broomstick putter last December at the Australian PGA Championship, opting to try out the method most notably used by Bernhard Langer and Scott McCarron.

“Maybe they’ve found the best way to putt,” Scott told Australian reporters then, pointing to Langer and McCarron ranking first and second, respectively, in putting average on the PGA Tour Champions last season.

But Scott missed the cut at the Aussie PGA, shooting 71-74, and this week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, his first event of the new year, Scott was back using a traditional flatstick.

“I want to stick with the short putter,” Scott told The Forecaddie. “… I don’t just want to chop and change or I won’t get anywhere. I want to stick with it. I think in the long run it will be good.”

Scott was 89th in strokes gained: putting last season, his best year of putting statistically since he stopped using the long putter in 2016. He won twice in his first year back with the short putter, but hasn’t won since while also dropping to 43rd in the Official World Golf Ranking.