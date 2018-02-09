The Forecaddie: Golf Channel to CBS handoff will be rough for Pebble Beach weekend

The Forecaddie has good news and bad news.

The bad?

When Golf Channel signs off around 3:30 p.m. ET from sunny, never-gets-old Pebble Beach on Saturday, they will turn to PGA Tour Champions coverage. No bonus broadcasting from the 17-Mile Drive.

According to the schedule, CBS resumes live coverage of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at 4 p.m. ET. But as we learned last week in that terrible West Coast tradition, the time is only accurate if the preceding college basketball game finishes on time.

Last week, the Saturday game cost golfers 45 minutes of Waste Management Phoenix Open coverage.

This Sunday’s schedule has a similar 30-minute gap from 2:30 to 3 p.m. ET. But unlike Saturday, Golf Channel has Golf Central on the schedule for 30 minutes. Bonus coverage is a possibility.

This whole hand-off nonsense reaches its annual pinnacle this weekend when the A-listers are playing Pebble on Saturday and when the leaders play the prime front nine ocean holes Sunday. Your only viewing option is to stream via PGATour.com or CBSSports.com, or as The Forecaddie mentioned earlier this week, DirecTV’s bonus coverage.

There is good news.

Sources tell The Man Out Front that Golf Channel and CBS have worked out an informal plan to provide weekend bonus coverage in these February and March events when college basketball runs long. The caveat? Only if Golf Channel is not scheduled to show live golf from another tour immediately after their early weekend broadcasts.

That scenario played out beautifully last Sunday at the Waste Management Open when Golf Channel stayed with the action. The Forecaddie still doesn’t know what happened Saturday when a sloppy Kentucky-Missouri game veered toward hour No. 3 and Golf Channel was showing a movie.

So Pebble Beach fans, keep your fingers crossed that Kansas-Baylor and Michigan-Wisconsin finish in regulation. Otherwise we will miss way too much golf from Pebble Beach.