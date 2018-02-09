Women's PGA Cup set to debut in 2019

Women PGA members have a new international team golf competition.

The Women’s PGA Cup will be a 54-hole stroke play event making its debut in 2019, the PGA of America announced Friday.

Each team’s lowest three scores will be counted after each round. The winning country will be the team with the lowest 54-hole aggregate total.

The following countries are tentatively committed to play in the inaugural event: the United States, Australia, Canada, Great Britain & Ireland, Netherlands and Sweden.

Five players and one captain, who may or may not play depending on the country’s wishes, will make up each squad. The Women’s PGA Cup will be held for international bragging rights as it does not include a purse.

Those eligible to represent their country in the Women’s PGA Cup must be members in good standing with the Professional Golfers Association. They must also be active in the game, be it as a coach, teacher or club pro/assistant. Tour professionals who primarily compete for a living are not eligible to participate.

“We’re excited to announce the Women’s PGA Cup, which will promote and highlight the exceptional playing ability of our female PGA professionals and afford them the opportunity to represent our country against their PGA counterparts from around the globe,” said Paul Levy, President of the PGA of America. “The potential of this event is vast and we believe it will help grow women’s professional golf both domestically and internationally.”

The five members of the U.S. team will be determined through an 18-month system that concludes on July 31, 2019, based on the following:

• Performance of eligible top-20 finishers in the 2018 & 2019 Women’s Stroke Play Championship and the 2018 & 2019 LPGA Teaching & Club Professional Championship

• Women PGA members making the cut at the 2018 and/or 2019 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, the 2018 and/or 2019 USGA Women’s Open, and the 2018 and/or 2019 PGA Professional Championship

• Women PGA Members making the cut in any LPGA “official” event from January 2018 thru July 31, 2019

• At the PGA Section level, points will be based on a formula that weighs both the number of eligible women PGA Members in each of the PGA of America’s 41 Sections with an individual’s prize money earned at the Section level

• Top 10 finishers in the final money list for the 2018 PGA Tournament Series