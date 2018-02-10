Dustin Johnson tied for the lead entering final round of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Dustin Johnson shot 2-under 70 Saturday at Pebble Beach to hold on to a share of the lead entering Sunday’s final round.

Johnson is tied with Ted Potter Jr. at 14 under after a 9-under 62 from Potter at Monterey Peninsula Country Club. Potter shot 7-under 30 on the front nine and needed to play his final three holes in 1 under to shoot 59. Potter ultimately finished bogey-bogey to fall off pace. He’s looking for his first PGA Tour win since the 2012 Greenbrier Classic.

Johnson is in action for the first time since he won the Sentry Tournament of Champions last month and is looking for his third victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

“I got off to a great start,” Johnson said. “I was playing pretty solid, just made a couple mistakes there on the back nine. Made a couple bogeys, just got a little bit out of position, but all-in-all the game’s pretty sharp. I feel like it’s in really good form going into tomorrow.”

The World No. 1 got off to a fast start with an eagle at the par-5 second hole and shot 4-under 32 on the front nine. He stumbled on the back nine with bogeys at 10, 12 and 17 before finishing his round with a birdie at the par-5 18th.

Former World No. 1 Jason day is T-3 and just two shots off the lead at 12 under. He’s also hoping to secure his second straight win coming off a playoff victory at last month’s Farmers Insurance Open. He’s tied with Troy Merritt, who at one point held the outright lead Saturday before making four bogeys over his final six holes.

“The wind, it was up quite a lot actually today,” said Day, who played at Pebble Beach Saturday. “I think it’s going to be pretty similar to what we’re going to have tomorrow, maybe a little less wind for tomorrow. But it was good to actually play the course the way it’s going to be played tomorrow. So we kind of know what’s going to happen.”

Steve Stricker, 50, is T-5 alongside Jon Rahm and Patrick Rodgers at 11 under. Stricker’s last win came at the 2012 Hyundai Tournament of Champions.

Rory McIlroy missed the cut by two shots at 1 under in his first PGA Tour start of the year.