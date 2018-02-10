WATCH Nick Faldo make hole-in-one at Jim Nantz's Pebble Beach replica hole

Sir Nick Faldo is adding his name to a special list at a special place … Jim Nantz’s backyard.

The six-time major champion has previously released footage of him hitting into Nantz’s backyard replica of Pebble Beach’s par-3 seventh.

While that video was fantastic, the result of the shot didn’t really cause a buzz. It might’ve if it had been a hole-in-one, especially as any person who comes up with an ace here is commemorated on a rock just left of the tee.

Well, Faldo’s name will now soon be on that rock.

The Englishman posted footage Friday evening from “Casa Nantz,” and this turned out to be video of Faldo scoring a hole-in-one at the replica! Here is the footage, which includes the ace and the terrific crowd reaction:

Faldo offered a bonus by posting video as he walked up to the hole after his monumental ace:

So Faldo is in the history books again! Well, at least the history rock.

One note, though: The names on that rock include Tony Romo, David Feherty and Brandt Snedeker. But Snedeker’s last name at least previously was spelled “Snedecker” on the rock.

The new name here isn’t a tough one to spell, but in case, it’s N-I-C-K F-A-L-D-O.

Congrats, Sir Nick! We know you’ve had bigger moments in your career, but this is still a truly special one.