Live Blog: Ted Potter closing in on potential 59 at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule continues this week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am played in Pebble Beach, Calif.

We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Saturday, 2-3:30 p.m.; Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m.); DIRECTV (Saturday, 4-7 p.m.; Sunday, 3-6:30 p.m.); CBS (Saturday, 4-7 p.m.; Sunday, 3-6:30 p.m.)

Saturday, 1-7 p.m.; Sunday, 1-6:30 p.m. PGA TOUR LIVE: Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

Golfing with the stars ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Friday's best pics from Pebble: https://t.co/6euAkQ1cDN 👀 pic.twitter.com/Z61eOTRd3f — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 10, 2018

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tracker

UPDATE NO. 7 (4:34 p.m. ET): Potter pars No. 7. That means he needs a birdie-par or par-birdie finish for 59. A birdie-birdie close would mean 58.

UPDATE NO. 6 (4:12 p.m. ET): Potter birdies No. 6 as well and he’s now 11 under on the day with three to play. If he plays his final three in 1 under, he shoots 59.

He’s now 16 under overall and two ahead of Dustin Johnson.

Ted Potter, Jr. is in search of history @attproam. He's -11 thru 15 at Monterey Peninsula CC (par 71). #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/ExeTCwtpoW — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 10, 2018

UPDATE NO. 5 (4:05 p.m. ET): Ted Potter Jr. is still on 59 Watch and now tied for the lead.

A birdie at Monterey’s fourth (his 13th) moves him to 10 under for the day on the par 71 and tied for the lead with Dustin Johnson at 15 under.

UPDATE NO. 3 (3:21 p.m. ET): Ted Potter Jr. is on 59 Watch!

He’s 9 under through 12 at Monterey (a par 71) and now just two off DI’s lead as he’s 14 under overall. Potter went out in 7-under 30, and he has an eagle and seven birdies on the day.

UPDATE NO. 2 (2:36 p.m. ET): DJ is showing no mercy.

Birdies at Nos. 4, 6 and 7 have him out to 16 under and three shots ahead.

UPDATE NO. 1 (1:32 p.m. ET): The third round is in full swing!

Dustin Johnson started par-eagle at Pebble to take charge. He moved from a share of the lead to two ahead in that span. His lead has been halved as a bogey at No. 3 moved him back to 13 under.

Beau Hossler is 12 under after opening with four straight pars at Monterey. Kevin Streelman is solo third at 11 under. Jason Day sits T-4 at 10 under, Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm are T-7 at 9 under and Jordan Spieth is T-23 at 6 under. All of these players have started their third rounds.

