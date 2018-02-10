Rory McIlroy misses cut to kick off busy PGA Tour stretch

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – After an impressive two-week stint in the Middle East, many expected Rory McIlroy to make a splash in his debut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Instead, moments after McIlroy curled in a 9-footer for birdie at Pebble Beach’s iconic 18th hole on Saturday afternoon, his golf ball was at the bottom of Carmel Bay.

McIlroy is heading home early after playing the first 54 holes of the tournament in 1 under. His father, Gerry, who was McIlroy’s pro-am partner this week, also is exiting prematurely.

“I wish I could have played a little bit better for him and wish we would have both been around to play tomorrow,” McIlroy said, “but it was a really cool few days and even though the golf didn’t quite go where we wanted it to, we still had a good time.”

McIlroy, who was coming off back-to-back top-3 finishes in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, opened strong on Spyglass Hill on Thursday, making six birdies and shooting 4-under 68. But he gave three shots back in a second-round 74 on Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore Course. That round included four bogeys and a double despite McIlroy hitting all but two greens and one fairway.

After striking a staggering 38 putts on Friday, McIlroy needed only 27 putts on Saturday, though he missed six fairways and nine greens while losing nearly a stroke off the tee (-0.997 strokes gained: off-the-tee).

Following his third round, McIlroy pointed to the putter.

“Today I hit some really good shots and, yeah, I just need a few putts to fall and I think sometimes with these Poa annua greens you start to get a little bit tentative with them and it just gets away from you,” McIlroy said. “So I let the greens yesterday get into my head a little bit and it was hard to get out of that mindset. So a little bit of work over the next few days and get myself ready for Riviera.”

McIlroy will play five of the next six weeks on Tour, including next week’s Genesis Open, Honda Classic, Valspar Championship, Arnold Palmer Invitational and WGC-Dell Match Play.