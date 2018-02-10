Sam Horsfield excels while Lee Westwood crashes out at World Super 6 Perth

Lee Westwood went from hero to zero in the space of 18 holes in the $1.4 million ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth, while fellow Englishman Sam Horsfield has a chance at his first European Tour win.

Westwood entered the third round tied for the lead on 8 under with defending champion Brett Rumford, but returned a 6-over 78 to drop out of the top 24 and miss the knockout rounds.

The low point of Westwood’s round came at the sixth hole when he duffed a chip shot en route to a double bogey.

Westwood arrived in Australia a man in form after finishing 11th in the Maybank Championship.

“Not a lot went my way,” Westwood said. ”Disappointing, but that’s how it goes sometimes. I hit a few bad shots, got a few bad breaks, never made any putts. Made one birdie on the 17th, so you’re not going to score well doing that.”

Rumford double bogeyed the seventh hole and also went on to miss the match-play rounds.

Thailand’s Prom Meesawat took the top seed by finishing on 12 under, two shots ahead of Sean Crocker of the United States, Australian Lucas Herbert and Dane Thorbjorn Olesen.

Former Florida player Sam Horsfield finished in the top eight to earn a bye into the second match-play round. Scores of 68, 72 and 68 saw him finish on 8 under in joint fifth place.

“I’ve been playing pretty good for a while now,” Horsfield said. “I think winning Q School gave me a lot of confidence. I haven’t been quite getting the results, but I knew myself that it was coming. Hopefully it’s this week, but there’s still a lot of golf to go tomorrow.”

The final round consists of six-hole matches. It’s not a format Horsfield is familiar with.

“I’ve never played anything like it,” he admitted. “The strategy might be a little different compared to, say, 18-hole match play, but I don’t think a lot of people have done it except the guys who have played since this format started.

“I think you’ve just got to go out there, play good and make a ton of birdies.”

Too bad Westwood didn’t do that.