Ted Potter Jr. makes a run at 59, climbs leaderboard with 62 at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Ted Potter Jr. made a serious run at a round of 59 Saturday before a bogey-bogey finish during Round 3 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Potter, who teed off on No. 10 at Monterey Peninsula Country Club, began the day with four straight birdies en route to a 7-under 30 on the front nine, which included an eagle at the par-5 16th.

He birdied four of his first six holes on the back nine but was unable to get up-and-down from a greenside bunker at the par-4 eighth hole, leading to his first bogey of the day. Potter also missed the green at the par-3 ninth hole and missed his par putt from approximately 10 feet.

It added up to a disappointing 9-under 62, which nonetheless put Potter in contention entering Sunday’s final round.

There have been nine sub-60 rounds in PGA Tour history, most recently Adam Hadwin’s 59 at La Quinta Country Club during the 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge. Jim Furyk has pulled it off twice, including a Tour-record 58 in 2016.

Potter, 34, played on the Web.com Tour last year and has missed the cut five times in eight PGA Tour starts this season. He’d never shot lower than 64 on the PGA Tour, a feat he accomplished five times and most recently at the 2013 Phoenix Waste Management Open. He shot 61 on the Web.com Tour at the 2016 WinCo Foods Portland Open.

Potter won the 2012 Greenbrier Classic for his only victory on Tour. This is just his 15th start on Tour since 2014, with one top-25 finish in that stretch.