The Forecaddie: Retirement doesn’t mean slowing down for Tim Finchem

Thirteen months into retirement, Tim Finchem tells The Forecaddie he is staying busy.

Before teeing it up in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the 70-year-old former PGA Tour commissioner spent three weeks in Vail, Colo., skiing with his wife, Holly.

“Lousy snow everywhere,” Finchem lamented in scenic Northern California. “Holly and I got here (to Pebble Beach) on Monday afternoon. We were waiting for snow for three weeks and it just snowed 11 inches in Vail. Can’t win.”

Snow luck aside, retirement has been going well for Finchem. He’s spending more time with his family and working on his golf game (even though he said it didn’t show at Pebble Beach).

Finchem tells The Man Out Front he is also more involved with The First Tee.

“That’s kind of my major focus,” he said. “Spent a year last year bringing in a new CEO (Keith Dawkins), who’s terrific, to take Joe Barrow’s place, who retired. I’m really excited about where that program can go now. You’ll probably hear more about this later in the year. There’s a lot of things that I think we can do and we’re going to do.”

Finchem also said he hasn’t been named to a committee at Augusta National, where he became a member after retiring from his Tour post.

“Generally, I think everybody knows that when you become a member you’re not asked to do anything for a couple of years,” Finchem said. “Somebody suggested maybe I could handle player transportation – not anybody at Augusta, just somebody joking.”

Finchem tells TMOF he couldn’t be more pleased with the job being done by his successor Jay Monahan. Finchem misses the job, but doesn’t regret leaving.

“I just love working with those people,” he said. “… There was never a day I didn’t wake up excited about what was going to happen. Not one day.”