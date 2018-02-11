European Tour power rankings - Week of Feb. 12-17, 2018

10. Ross Fisher

A win has to be around the corner after three second-place finishes in the past four months.

9. Henrik Stenson

2018 has to be better for 2016 Open champion than low-key 2017.

8. Matthew Fitzpatrick

Missed cut last time out, in Dubai, but looking for strong upcoming PGA Tour run.

7. Alex Noren

Returns to PGA Tour this week at Riviera after Farmers Insurance runner-up and a T-21 at Waste Management.

6. Tyrrell Hatton

Two wins last year for strong Englishman, and a good start to 2018 with a T-15 in Abu Dhabi and a third in Dubai.

5. Justin Rose

Enjoying time off since Farmers Insurance as he prepares for Masters challenge.

4. Sergio Garcia

Good start to season with Singapore win, but how will he fare in Masters defense?

3. Jon Rahm

Had a chance to win AT&T, but poor final round cost him. Won PGA Tour’s CareerBuilder Challenge in January.

2. Rory McIlroy

Missed cut in AT&T but has had a strong start to season, finishing T-3 at Abu Dhabi and second in Dubai.

1. Tommy Fleetwood