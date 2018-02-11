European Tour power rankings - Week of Feb. 12-17, 2018

10. Ross Fisher
A win has to be around the corner after three second-place finishes in the past four months.
9. Henrik Stenson
2018 has to be better for 2016 Open champion than low-key 2017.
8. Matthew Fitzpatrick
Missed cut last time out, in Dubai, but looking for strong upcoming PGA Tour run.
7. Alex Noren
Returns to PGA Tour this week at Riviera after Farmers Insurance runner-up and a T-21 at Waste Management.
6. Tyrrell Hatton
Two wins last year for strong Englishman, and a good start to 2018 with a T-15 in Abu Dhabi and a third in Dubai.
5. Justin Rose
Enjoying time off since Farmers Insurance as he prepares for Masters challenge.
4. Sergio Garcia
Good start to season with Singapore win, but how will he fare in Masters defense?
3. Jon Rahm
Had a chance to win AT&T, but poor final round cost him. Won PGA Tour’s CareerBuilder Challenge in January.
2. Rory McIlroy
Missed cut in AT&T but has had a strong start to season, finishing T-3 at Abu Dhabi and second in Dubai.
1. Tommy Fleetwood
Returns to action at Riviera following successful defense of Abu Dhabi title and a T-6 in Dubai.
