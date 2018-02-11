Digital Edition
Feb. 12, 2018

Ted Potter Jr. follows his drive from the 18th tee of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) Eric Risberg/Associated Press

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 14: Paula Creamer of USA looks on during the first round of The Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club on September 14, 2017 in Evian-les-Bains, France. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

TMOF: Stronger Paula Creamer switches up her swing

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - FEBRUARY 19: Dustin Johnson tees off on the 10th hole as fans watch during the final round of the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2017 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)

When attacking No. 10 at Riviera, statistics say ‘go left, young man’ (Dusek)

PEBBLE BEACH, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Ted Potter Jr. kisses the trophy after winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 11, 2018 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

PGA: Ted Potter Jr. ends 2,044-day Tour drought at Pebble Beach (Romine)

LPGA: Rachel Rohanna balances golf, farm life, budding family (Nichols)

EUROPEAN: Kiradech Aphibarnrat surges to win at ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth (Tait)

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: Mark Calcavecchia shot 2-under 70 for his first win in nearly three years (Kilbridge)

WEB.COM: Ben Taylor takes the Club Colombia Championship (Kilbridge)

Toks Pedro @RUMensGolf

Rutgers’ Pedro hopes to grow game in Nigeria (Casey)

The green at No. 5 at Rolling Hills Country Club near Los Angeles (Rolling Hills)

Rebirth of Rolling Hills offers epic L.A. story (Kaufmann)

As the Old Course goes, so goes Scotland (Kaufmann)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 10: Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth walk down a fairway together during a practice round prior to the start of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on May 10, 2016 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

NAPLES, FL - NOVEMBER 17: Sung-hyun Park of Korea reacts after an eagle on the 17th green during round two of the CME Group Tour Championship at the Tiburon Golf Club on November 17, 2017 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

LA QUINTA, CA - JANUARY 21: Jon Rahm of Spain reacts to his putt to win on the fourth hole of a sudden death playoff during the final round of the CareerBuilder Challenge at the TPC Stadium Course at PGA West on January 21, 2018 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

PEBBLE BEACH, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Jason Day of Australia plays his shot from the beach near the 18th hole during the Final Round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 11, 2018 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Motivated Jason Day to play each event like it’s his last (Romine)

Andrew Johnston, of England, hives a thumps up on the ninth hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament Friday, June 16, 2017, at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Expectations weighing heavy on Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston (Tait)

Jordan Spieth, right, hits out a bunker onto the seventh green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Here’s how I’d fix the Clambake (Kaufmann)

Jan 27, 2018; San Diego, CA, USA; Tiger Woods waits his turn on the fifth tee box during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - South Co. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods rekindles his unusual Riviera relationship (Shackelford)

Stacked field returns to Riviera for Genesis Open 

February 19, 2017; Pacific Palisades, CA, USA; Dustin Johnson hits from the ninth hole tee box during the final round of the Genesis Open golf tournament at Riviera Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

