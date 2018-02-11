> FORECADDIE | THE MAN OUT FRONT
TMOF: Stronger Paula Creamer switches up her swing
> BY THE NUMBERS
When attacking No. 10 at Riviera, statistics say ‘go left, young man’ (Dusek)
> AROUND THE TOURS
PGA: Ted Potter Jr. ends 2,044-day Tour drought at Pebble Beach (Romine)
LPGA: Rachel Rohanna balances golf, farm life, budding family (Nichols)
EUROPEAN: Kiradech Aphibarnrat surges to win at ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth (Tait)
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: Mark Calcavecchia shot 2-under 70 for his first win in nearly three years (Kilbridge)
WEB.COM: Ben Taylor takes the Club Colombia Championship (Kilbridge)
> COLLEGES
Rutgers’ Pedro hopes to grow game in Nigeria (Casey)
> THE GOLF LIFE
Rebirth of Rolling Hills offers epic L.A. story (Kaufmann)
As the Old Course goes, so goes Scotland (Kaufmann)
> POWER RANKINGS
PGA Tour
20. Henrik Stenson
19. Patrick Cantlay
18. Rafa Cabrera Bello
17. Marc Leishman
16. Alex Noren
LPGA
10. Stacy Lewis
9. Cristie Kerr
European Tour
10. Ross Fisher
9. Henrik Stenson
> SCOREBOARD
Full results and rankings from tours around the world
> PGA PERSPECTIVE
Motivated Jason Day to play each event like it’s his last (Romine)
> EURO PERSPECTIVE
Expectations weighing heavy on Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston (Tait)
> MEDIA
Here’s how I’d fix the Clambake (Kaufmann)
> THE 19TH HOLE
Tiger Woods rekindles his unusual Riviera relationship (Shackelford)
> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE
Stacked field returns to Riviera for Genesis Open
> LAST WEEK
BEST FOR LAST
MORE: Contact us | Subscribe to print edition | Free email newsletters
Comments