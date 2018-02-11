Jiyai Shin earns 50th pro win with title in Australia

Jiyai Shin captured her 50th professional title at the ActewAGL Canberra Classic. The former World No. 1, known as the “Final Round Queen,” closed with an 8-under 64 to defeat Minjee Lee by six shots. Shin also won the 2013 Women’s Australian Open at Royal Canberra, her last victory on the LPGA.

“I am so excited I can’t tell you,” said Shin. “Royal Canberra is my favorite golf course in the world. I have great memories from that final-round battle with Lydia Ko and now this time with Minjee Lee, two great young ladies.”

Shin, 29, now competes mainly on the Japan LPGA to be closer to family in South Korea. In her prize-giving speech, she credited the protein in the local Aussie meat pies for helping her hit the ball longer.

Of her 50 titles, 11 came on the LPGA. The two-time major winner will compete next in the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open Feb. 15-18 in Adelaide, South Australia, against the likes of So Yeon Ryu, Ariya Jutanugarn and Ko.