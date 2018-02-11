VIDEO: Jordan Spieth ducks to avoid Ray Romano skulled bunker shot at Pebble Beach

The celebrities are obviously a fabric of the A&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but including these amateurs in the field does lead to a higher degree of danger.

Just ask Jordan Spieth. He was in his routine for a tee shot at Pebble Beach’s par-3 fifth in Saturday’s third round while Ray Romano was hitting from a fairway bunker at the par-4 fourth.

That’s when Romano caused a bit of chaos with a skulled bunker shot that went screaming over Spieth’s head, forcing him to duck.

Golf Channel’s Randall Mell offered confirmation of the culprit.

Got the real pro-am experience this morning at the AT&T Pebble Beach. Standing on fifth tee watching @JordanSpieth get ready to tee off & Ray Romano skulls a screaming bunker shot from 4th FW over my head & Spieth’s head & everyone on that tee — Randall Mell (@RandallMellGC) February 10, 2018

If you listen closely in the video, you can hear Dustin Johnson commenting, “I told you, he was aiming right at us.”

Celebrities bring entertainment and humor, but watch out when they’re hitting from bunkers!

Romano is a 17-handicap playing this week with Tom Lovelady. So if you’re wondering if Romano’s skull was out of character, probably a bit but not by a lot.

The good news: Everyone is safe.

Although if Spieth and Romano play together any time soon, we wouldn’t be surprised if the three-time major champion enacted a “no playing from bunkers” rule.