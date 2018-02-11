Kiradech Aphibarnrat is becoming a bit of a specialist at winning European Tour match-play tournaments. The 28-year-old Thai golfer claimed his second European match-play title when he defeated Australian James Nitties 2 and 1 in the $1.4 million ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth final.

Aphibarnrat’s last European win came in the 2015 Saltire Energy Paul Lawrie Match Play. The $220,000 first-place check for his latest victory takes him to 10th on the European Tour money list. He also moves back into the Official World Golf Ranking top 50.

Aphibarnrat only decided to play on the Monday of tournament week. He scraped into the six-hole match-play rounds: He had to play the 18th hole four times in a playoff to claim the last of the 24 spots after 54 holes.

He defeated Ben Eccles, Yusaku Miyazato, Sean Crocker and Lucas Herbert before facing home favorite Nitties. Aphibarnrat lost the first and was still one down after halving the second. He eagled the drivable par-4 third to get back to all square before winning the next two for his fourth European Tour victory.

“It’s just been an awesome week,” Aphibarnrat said. “I’m working so hard. The last few months I’ve been getting really close and finally I’ve done it.

“It means a lot. When you focus on something, you try this hard, then I kept finishing second and then I’m not giving up. I’m trying so hard until I get it.”

The 28-year-old had planned to take the week off but decided to play when he was given a sponsor’s invite. He had to justify the decision to his wife.

“When I got the email inviting me to play on Monday, I was calling my wife,” Aphibarnrat said. “I was in Malaysia last week, and I called my wife too saying maybe I’d have to work next week, and she said, ‘Just give me one good reason why you will not rest?’ ‘Well, I’ve got a lot of golf fans, so I just can’t let them down.’

“All I get this week is the trophy because I think all the check, my wife is going to take it from me. That is the best reason that she allowed me to come.” Gwk