Here are the LPGA power rankings for the week of Feb. 12, 2018.

10. Stacy Lewis

Tenth season started off rough but with island winds, no real indicator of what’s to come.

9. Cristie Kerr

Competing in Aussie Open for the first time since 2012.

8. Anna Nordqvist

Will make her first start in Thailand, where she won in 2014.

7. Brooke Henderson

Finished ninth in LPGA opener. Posted nine top-10s in ’17.

6. In-Kyung Kim

Three-time winner in 2017 will skip trip to Down Under.

5. So Yeon Ryu

Attended opening ceremony for Winter Olympics in South Korea. Now she’s off to Australia.

4. Ariya Jutanugarn

Seven LPGA titles in the past two years. Will look to make it eight in Australia this week.

3. Sung Hyun Park

After a rip-roaring rookie debut, Park looks to build on resume in Asia

2. Lexi Thompson

Top American grinding in the gym until her next start in Thailand.

1. Shanshan Feng

Extended time off for Feng, who hosted inaugural AJGA Invitational in California.