Here are the LPGA power rankings for the week of Feb. 12, 2018.
10. Stacy Lewis
Tenth season started off rough but with island winds, no real indicator of what’s to come.
9. Cristie Kerr
Competing in Aussie Open for the first time since 2012.
8. Anna Nordqvist
Will make her first start in Thailand, where she won in 2014.
7. Brooke Henderson
Finished ninth in LPGA opener. Posted nine top-10s in ’17.
6. In-Kyung Kim
Three-time winner in 2017 will skip trip to Down Under.
5. So Yeon Ryu
Attended opening ceremony for Winter Olympics in South Korea. Now she’s off to Australia.
4. Ariya Jutanugarn
Seven LPGA titles in the past two years. Will look to make it eight in Australia this week.
3. Sung Hyun Park
After a rip-roaring rookie debut, Park looks to build on resume in Asia
2. Lexi Thompson
Top American grinding in the gym until her next start in Thailand.
1. Shanshan Feng
Extended time off for Feng, who hosted inaugural AJGA Invitational in California.
