WINNER: Mark Calcavecchia

WHERE: The Old Course at Broken Sound, Boca Raton, Fla.

MONEY: $240,000

SCORE: 16-under 200

BUZZ: Calcavecchia birdied his first three holes of the final round and shot 2-under 70 for his first win in nearly three years. The 57-year-old, winner of the 1989 British Open, opened in Boca Raton with a 64 for a one-stroke lead and went wire-to-wire. … Bernhard Langer was in position to force a playoff but made bogey on his final two holes to finish alone in second at 14 under. Langer opened with back-to-back rounds of 66 before a 2-under 70 in the third and final round. Fred Funk finished third at 13 under, with David Toms fourth at 12 under. … A 13-time winner on the PGA Tour, Calcavecchia moves to No. 2 in the early Schwab Cup standings behind leader Jerry Kelly. It was the fourth PGA Tour Champions victory for Calcavecchia, who last won the 2015 Principal Charity Classic.