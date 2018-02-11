Live blog: 2018 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, final round

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule continues this week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am played in Pebble Beach, Calif.

We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel, 1-2:45 p.m.); DIRECTV, 3-6:30 p.m.); CBS, 3-6:30 p.m.

Golf Channel, 1-2:45 p.m.); 3-6:30 p.m.); CBS, 3-6:30 p.m. PGA TOUR RADIO: 1-6:30 p.m.

1-6:30 p.m. PGA TOUR LIVE: 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

Degree of difficulty: 11/10

Execution: 18/10 Unbelievable touch from Phil Mickelson. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/w1xKtKjtxO — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 11, 2018

• • •

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tracker

UPDATE NO. 5 (5:30 p.m. ET): Phil Mickelson birdies 14, 16 and 17 but can’t get another at 18. He probably needed that at least to have a chance.

A par gives him 67 and 14 under in the clubhouse. Potter is 17 under with two to play. Mickelson is T-2, so if Potter collapses he may have a chance. Otherwise, it’ll probably be a top five for Lefty, but the win drought continues.

UPDATE NO. 4 (4:50 p.m. ET): The lead is now three as Potter is still 17 under, but Reavie is now 14 under. Reavie is tied for second with Johnson.

UPDATE NO. 3 (3:40 p.m. ET): Ted Potter Jr. remains two ahead as he finishes his front nine par-par for a 3-under 33. He still leads Reavie (through 12) by two. Dustin Johnson (through 10) and Troy Merritt (same) are three back.

UPDATE NO. 2 (2:35 p.m. ET): Ted Potter Jr. has taken control!

After an opening bogey, he birdies Nos. 2 and 4. He then birdies the sixth and chips in for another at the seventh.

He’s now 17 under and two ahead of Dustin Johnson, who birdies Nos. 2 and 6 but bogeyed the fifth.

No putter for Potter, Jr! Back-to-back birdies and he leads by two. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/U4aeyBfwmC — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 11, 2018

UPDATE NO. 1 (12:45 p.m. ET): The Dustin Johnson and Ted Potter Jr. final group is off! DJ pars the first and Potter bogeys, which means DJ takes a one-shot lead at 14 under.

Jordan Spieth is 3 under though seven and Phil Mickelson 1 under through three, as both sit 10 under overall and four back of DJ.

A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js––