PGA Tour power rankings - Week of Feb. 12-17, 2018

Here are the PGA Tour power rankings for the week of Feb. 12-17, 2018.
20. Henrik Stenson
Won’t play on the West Coast this season, but was T-2 in China last fall.
19. Patrick Cantlay
Tied for 35th at Pebble Beach, but still owns a win and two T-15 finishes this season.
18. Rafa Cabrera Bello
Ended up T-26 at Pebble and boasts three top-11s on Tour this season.
17. Marc Leishman
Three top-10s this season and will return this week at Riviera.
16. Alex Noren
Enters Genesis Open coming off a runner-up at Farmers and T-21 in Phoenix.
15. Paul Casey
Returned to the Tour and tied for eighth at Pebble, his third top-11 finish of the season.
14. Chez Reavie
Makes big jump with his second consecutive runner-up finish, at Pebble.
13. Gary Woodland
Missed cut at Pebble, but still has three top-12 finishes this year, including Phoenix win.
12. Rory McIlroy
Missed cut at Pebble after back-to-back top-3s in the Middle East.
11. Patton Kizzire
Only player to win twice on Tour this season will return for Florida Swing.
10. Brian Harman
Taking long break after notching five top-8s earlier this season.
9. Pat Perez
T-35 at Pebble, but has a win and two other top-5s this season.
8. Hideki Matsuyama
Not in the field for Riviera because of a left-thumb injury.
7. Rickie Fowler
Has finishes of second, T-4 and T-11 this season. We’ll see him again at Honda.
6. Justin Thomas
Back in action at Riviera and yet to finish worse than T-22 in five starts this season.
5. Justin Rose
Not playing Riviera, but owns 11 top-10s in his last 12 worldwide starts.
4. Jordan Spieth
The putter is coming around and his T-20 at Pebble was a step in the right direction.
3. Jon Rahm
Hasn’t closed particularly well since winning the CareerBuilder, but he still hasn’t finished worse than T-29.
2. Jason Day
He’s back. Followed his victory at the Farmers with a T-2 finish at Pebble Beach. Will skip Riviera.
1. Dustin Johnson
Posted a closing 72 to go from co-leader after 54 holes to T-2 at Pebble. Still the best player in the world and not far removed from dominating win at Kapalua.
