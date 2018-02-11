PGA Tour power rankings - Week of Feb. 12-17, 2018

Here are the PGA Tour power rankings for the week of Feb. 12-17, 2018.

20. Henrik Stenson

Won’t play on the West Coast this season, but was T-2 in China last fall.

19. Patrick Cantlay

Tied for 35th at Pebble Beach, but still owns a win and two T-15 finishes this season.

18. Rafa Cabrera Bello

Ended up T-26 at Pebble and boasts three top-11s on Tour this season.

17. Marc Leishman

Three top-10s this season and will return this week at Riviera.

16. Alex Noren

Enters Genesis Open coming off a runner-up at Farmers and T-21 in Phoenix.

15. Paul Casey

Returned to the Tour and tied for eighth at Pebble, his third top-11 finish of the season.

14. Chez Reavie

Makes big jump with his second consecutive runner-up finish, at Pebble.

13. Gary Woodland

Missed cut at Pebble, but still has three top-12 finishes this year, including Phoenix win.

12. Rory McIlroy

Missed cut at Pebble after back-to-back top-3s in the Middle East.

11. Patton Kizzire

Only player to win twice on Tour this season will return for Florida Swing.

10. Brian Harman

Taking long break after notching five top-8s earlier this season.

9. Pat Perez

T-35 at Pebble, but has a win and two other top-5s this season.

8. Hideki Matsuyama

Not in the field for Riviera because of a left-thumb injury.

7. Rickie Fowler

Has finishes of second, T-4 and T-11 this season. We’ll see him again at Honda.

6. Justin Thomas

Back in action at Riviera and yet to finish worse than T-22 in five starts this season.

5. Justin Rose

Not playing Riviera, but owns 11 top-10s in his last 12 worldwide starts.

4. Jordan Spieth

The putter is coming around and his T-20 at Pebble was a step in the right direction.

3. Jon Rahm

Hasn’t closed particularly well since winning the CareerBuilder, but he still hasn’t finished worse than T-29.

2. Jason Day

He’s back. Followed his victory at the Farmers with a T-2 finish at Pebble Beach. Will skip Riviera.

1. Dustin Johnson

Posted a closing 72 to go from co-leader after 54 holes to T-2 at Pebble. Still the best player in the world and not far removed from dominating win at Kapalua.