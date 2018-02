By: Jason Lusk | February 11, 2018 3:06 pm

Here is this week’s professional golf schedule of note.

PGA Tour

What: Genesis Open

When: Feb. 15-18

Where: Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, Calif.

European Tour

What: NBO Oman Open

When: Feb. 15-18

Where: Al Mouj Golf. Muscat, Oman

LPGA

What: ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open

When: Feb. 15-18

Where: Kooyonga Golf Club, Adelaide, South Australia

PGA Tour Champions

What: Chubb Classic

When: Feb. 16-18

Where: TwinEagles Golf Club (Talon). Naples, Fla.