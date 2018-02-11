Digital Edition
Scoreboard: Feb. 5-11, 2018

Here is a look at scores, statistics and rankings from the week in golf:

PGA Tour

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Pebble Beach (Calif.) Golf Links, Feb. 8-11

Winner: Ted Potter Jr. | Full results, earnings

European Tour

ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth

Lake Karrinyup CC, Perth, Australia, Feb. 8-11

Winner: Kiradech Aphibarnrat | Full results

Other pro tours

College

Florida State Matchup

Don Veller Seminole GC, Tallahassee, Fla., Feb. 9-11

Winner: South Carolina | Full results

 

Randy Grimes Memorial Shootout

Old Corkscrew GC, Estero, Fla., Feb. 11

Winner: Florida Gulf Coast | Full results

 

Big Ten Match Play Championship

Hammock Beach (Ocean/Conservatory), Palm Coast, Fla., Feb. 9-10

Winner: Purdue/Michigan State | Full results

 

Sea Best Invitational

TPC Sawgrass (Dye’s Valley), Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., Feb. 5-6

Winner: South Florida | Full results

 

UCF Challenge

Eagle Creek GC, Orlando, Fla., Feb. 4-6

Winner: Miami | Full results

Standings

Money leaders

Rankings

