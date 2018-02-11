Scoreboard: Feb. 5-11, 2018

Here is a look at scores, statistics and rankings from the week in golf:
PGA Tour
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Pebble Beach (Calif.) Golf Links, Feb. 8-11
Winner: Ted Potter Jr. | Full results, earnings
• • •
European Tour
ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth
Lake Karrinyup CC, Perth, Australia, Feb. 8-11
Winner: Kiradech Aphibarnrat | Full results
• • •
Other pro tours
- Web.com Tour: Club Colombia Championship
- PGA Tour Champions: Boca Raton Championship
- Sunshine Tour: Eye of Africa PGA Championship
- Ladies European Tour: ActewAGL Canberra Classic
• • •
College
Florida State Matchup
Don Veller Seminole GC, Tallahassee, Fla., Feb. 9-11
Winner: South Carolina | Full results
Randy Grimes Memorial Shootout
Old Corkscrew GC, Estero, Fla., Feb. 11
Winner: Florida Gulf Coast | Full results
Big Ten Match Play Championship
Hammock Beach (Ocean/Conservatory), Palm Coast, Fla., Feb. 9-10
Winner: Purdue/Michigan State | Full results
Sea Best Invitational
TPC Sawgrass (Dye’s Valley), Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., Feb. 5-6
Winner: South Florida | Full results
UCF Challenge
Eagle Creek GC, Orlando, Fla., Feb. 4-6
Winner: Miami | Full results
• • •
Standings
• • •
Money leaders
• • •
