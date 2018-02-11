What Ted Potter Jr. said after winning AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Ted Potter Jr. fired a 3-under 69 to close out a three-shot win Sunday at the AT&T Pebble Pro-Am.

Here’s what he had to say after his second PGA Tour title:

On what this win feels like after some struggles:

“It’s definitely pleasing. I mean, it was a struggle there. When you break your ankle and you don’t know what’s going to happen with your golf swing or career … to come back from that, I mean it’s just unbelievable right now.”

On how he held his nerve down the stretch:

“I think it’s back from mini-tour days and tournaments I’ve won in the past, just drawing back from past experience of winning golf tournaments. I knew on the back nine (I saw I had) a two-shot lead, if I played smart golf and I knew I was putting well, so hitting a lot of the center of the greens and trying to give myself a chance at birdies, those guys would have to catch me coming in.”

On what this means going forward:

“It’s just so good right now. To get my second career win after five years away from it. Going back to the Masters is going to be definitely another dream come true. Try to get back there and win the Par-3 Contest again. That was a lot of fun. This has just been a blast this week and it’s unbelievable right now.”