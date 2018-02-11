The Forecaddie briefly caught up with Paula Creamer, who is back in grind mode after a lengthy layoff due to wrist surgery. Creamer hasn’t competed since she withdrew from the Evian Championship last September.

Much has changed.

For starters, she’s now working with swing coach Kevin Craggs, whose clients include Colin Montgomerie, Catriona Matthew and Mel Reid.

“I feel great,” said Creamer, “probably the strongest I’ve ever been.”

What started out as bunker work with Craggs in September at Evian has turned into a complete rebuild of Creamer’s swing. The 31-year-old said she fell in love with Craggs’ overall plan for her game. The pair joked that when someone in the media asks for details of her new swing, they might come back with “How many episodes do you want of the golf school with Paula?”

“Honestly when you see my golf swing, it’s everything,” Creamer said. “From my grip to my forearms to my backswing to impact. It’s not just a little fix.”

Creamer hasn’t worked with too many instructors in her career. She spent 15 years with David Whelan, earning all 10 of her LPGA titles while under his instruction. In December of 2015, she brought on a familiar face in Gary Gilchrist, whom she had known since her time as a student at the Leadbetter Academy.

Creamer had planned to make her 2018 start at the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open but pushed it back to the Bank of Hope Founders Cup in mid-March, the first domestic stop of the season. Better to debut the new swing and revamped wrist when she’s firing on all cylinders.

“I’ve done a lot of searching,” Creamer said. “What do I want to do with my golf? … I’m going to push it to another level that I haven’t pushed before.” Gwk