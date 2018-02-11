WATCH Tony Romo wear broadcast gear, banter with Faldo while competing at Pebble Beach

A distracted Tony Romo is still a brilliant Tony Romo.

The Dallas-Cowboys-QB-turned-CBS-broadcaster is competing as an amateur in this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and he’s shown he’s adept when asked to multi-task.

During Saturday’s third round, he had broadcast gear on while preparing for a greenside bunker shot at the par-3 17th.

And man, he couldn’t have performed any better.

He starts by needling Jim Nantz (Romo’s partner in the CBS booth during NFL games) and Nick Faldo as they chatter away, “Guys, I’m trying to hit a shot here. Can you quiet down?”

Then after Faldo questions his technique in the bunker, Romo knocks the shot inside 10 feet. He then messes with Faldo again, firing back, “It’s a different sand, Nick. You gotta have a little bit flatter, a little more set early.”

ZING!

Romo’s penchant for the commentator’s booth continues!

Here is the footage in full:

Does this mean Romo is now ready for his actual PGA Tour start next month?

OK, we probably need more evidence than that. But it might prove Romo is ready for the golf broadcasting that is reportedly in his future.

All in all, Romo continues to show off his skills after his NFL days.