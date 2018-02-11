WINNER: Ben Taylor

WHERE: Bogota Country Club, Bogota, Colombia

MONEY: $126,000

SCORE: 15-under 269

BUZZ: Taylor shot 3-under 68 in the final round to capture his first professional victory. The 25-year-old LSU graduate had only cracked the top 10 once in a Web.com event entering the week. It all came together in his six-shot victory in Colombia, which featured four rounds of 68 or lower. He made three consecutive birdies on holes No. 6-8 in the final round and shot even par on the back nine. … Taylor turned pro after helping LSU capture the 2015 NCAA Championship, in which he went 3-0 in match play. … Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Erik Barnes, Sam Burns and Jason Gore finished T-2 at 9 under. … Amateur Julio Bell, playing on a sponsor’s invite, made headlines by shooting 93-105 to miss the cut at 56 over.