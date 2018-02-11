Digital Edition
Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Web.com Tour - Club Colombia Championship

CHANDLER, AZ - DECEMBER 08: Ben Taylor plays a tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament at Whirlwind Golf Club on the Devil's Claw course on December 8, 2017 in Chandler, Arizona. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR) Stan Badz/PGA Tour

Web.com Tour - Club Colombia Championship

Digital Edition

Web.com Tour - Club Colombia Championship

WINNER: Ben Taylor

WHERE: Bogota Country Club, Bogota, Colombia

MONEY: $126,000

SCORE: 15-under 269

BUZZ: Taylor shot 3-under 68 in the final round to capture his first professional victory. The 25-year-old LSU graduate had only cracked the top 10 once in a Web.com event entering the week. It all came together in his six-shot victory in Colombia, which featured four rounds of 68 or lower. He made three consecutive birdies on holes No. 6-8 in the final round and shot even par on the back nine. … Taylor turned pro after helping LSU capture the 2015 NCAA Championship, in which he went 3-0 in match play. … Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Erik Barnes, Sam Burns and Jason Gore finished T-2 at 9 under. … Amateur Julio Bell, playing on a sponsor’s invite, made headlines by shooting 93-105 to miss the cut at 56 over.

, , Digital Edition

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Digital Edition
Home