Kyle Mueller receives Overcoming Adversity Award with positive attitude after mom's death

Kyle Mueller was named the 2017 recipient of the David Toms Overcoming Adversity Award presented by the AJGA on Sunday, and with good reason.

The Michigan senior has enjoyed a sterling career as a Wolverine, one that has already included one All-America distinction and All-Big Ten honors in each of his first three years.

His resume also boasts three college wins, and Mueller is currently ranked 27th by Golfweek in the 2017-18 campaign.

And he’s continued to succeed on the links in spite of tragic circumstances off the course.

Monica Mueller, Kyle’s mother, was traveling to watch her son in an amateur golf tournament on July 6, 2016 but never made it there. She was killed in a single-car accident.

A veterinarian, Monica had founded Good Hands Veterinarian Hospital in 2001 and her passing brought an onslaught of responses. The memorial service for Monica was originally scheduled for the family’s regularly attended church but was moved to a larger venue that could hold the 800-1000 who wished to attend.

The Mueller family still receives notes, cards and calls describing Moncia’s positive impact.

And her passing influenced Kyle’s outlook.

The golfer continued to excel on the golf course and in the classroom (earning All-America Scholar and Academic All-Big Ten honors), but he also took a note from how his mother lived.

Monica often used the acronym PACE (Positive Attitude Changes Everything), and it’s a lesson that has motivated her son since her passing.

Kyle has made it a goal to follow his mother’s example in creating positive impacts on the lives of others.

“Since my mother’s passing I have become more cognizant of how my attitude and actions can influence someone’s life,” Mueller said in a release. “While I always knew she was a wonderful mom and person, it was not until the weeks and months after her passing where I truly understood the type of positive impact she had on others. Thinking of my mother’s impression on those around her and her favorite acronym, PACE, continually motivates me to become the best version of myself in all aspects of my life. I am very honored to be this year’s recipient and hope that my story can positively impact others who may be dealing with a similar situation, much like my mother would have done.”

The David Toms Overcoming Adversity Award is presented each year to the men’s collegiate golfer who has overcome adversity to achieve excellence in the college game.

This is the ninth year of the award’s existence, and the first time a Michigan player has received it.

Previous recipients include Florida’s Eric Banks (2013) and LSU’s Brandon Pierce (2016).