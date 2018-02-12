Lee McCoy receives backlash for Twitter comments, deletes account

Nobody had a worse week on the course at the Web.com Tour’s Club Colombia Championship than Julio Bell, a 52-year-old amateur who received harsh criticism after shooting 93-105 on a sponsor invite.
But one pro golfer has joined Bell in facing backlash from actions stemming to the event in Colombia.
Lee McCoy found himself dealing with detractors Monday when he tweeted his thoughts on his experience at the event.
The former University of Georgia star, who was medalist at the final stage of Web.com Tour Q-School, did close in 67 at Bogota Country Club to salvage a T-20 finish. But his play wasn’t what was frustrating him.
McCoy iterated on Twitter that fan behavior during the event was bothering him. And we sympathize with that idea, because unruly fans are annoying.
But McCoy’s gripes appeared to be of a different nature than some yahoo yelling “mashed potatoes” in his backswing.
McCoy’s sentiments did not go over well.
Here’s the tweet McCoy responded to with the “There were at least 30 kids…” line:
There were several other comments Twitter users made toward McCoy, and somebody went ahead messed with his bio in a rude way. Whatever you feel about McCoy’s comments, that’s not cool.
McCoy ended up deleting his Twitter account Monday after the comments toward him rolled in. It’s unclear if the hiatus is short-term or permanent.
But McCoy is generally active on social media, so we’d guess he won’t be away from Twitter for long. Danielle Kang deleted her Twitter account after criticism in October but shortly brought it back.
Social media is certainly a delicate place. Was the criticism toward McCoy justified or was this an example of a Twitter mob overreacting?
