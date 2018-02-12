St. Andrews to host 2021 British Open

The 150th edition of the Open Championship will return to the Home of Golf.

The R&A announced Monday that the Old Course at St. Andrews will host the 2021 Open Championship, marking the 30th time the site will take on golf’s oldest championship.

“The Open holds a very special place in the hearts of golf and sports fans around the world,” said Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the R&A. “The Championship enjoys a historic and celebrated relationship with the Old Course in St. Andrews and we are excited to be marking the occasion of the 150th championship at the Home of Golf in 2021.”

The Old Course first hosted the Open in 1873 and most recently did so in 2015. The roster of winners at St. Andrews for the Open is stout, as it includes Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Bobby Jones, Sam Snead, Seve Ballesteros, Nick Faldo, Peter Thomson, J.H. Taylor, James Braid and Bobby Locke.

Zach Johnson was the most recent winner in the 2015 edition, with the American defeating Louis Oosthuizen and Marc Leishman in a playoff. Oosthuizen had won the 2010 Open at St. Andrews.

The 2021 competition will take place from July 15-18.

This year’s Open will be played at Carnoustie while Royal Portrush (2019) and Royal St. George’s (2020) are also among the future confirmed sites.